ImageWare Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ImageWare Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ongoing Product Development and Future Launches, Combined with Expanded Sales and Marketing Initiatives and Bolstered Senior Leadership Team, Set the Foundation for Improved Operating Results

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY) ("ImageWare" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

IMAGEWARE_Logo.jpg

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Introduced the first-ever biometric-based Zero Trust Network Access solution in collaboration with Safe-T Data A.R Ltd.
  • Launched ImageWare Authenticate, a software solution that enables customers to seamlessly integrate biometric multifactor authentication into existing business and consumer applications.
  • Appointed AJ Naddell as Vice President, Go-To-Market and Portfolio Strategy to help ensure ImageWare's delivery of existing mission critical offerings and drive future customer needs.

Management Commentary
"We are continuing to work through several major operational, technical and personnel-related hurdles, but we remain encouraged by the steady progress we are seeing within some of our roadmap initiatives designed to return ImageWare to long-term, sustainable growth," said Company Chair, President, and CEO Kristin Taylor. "With the additional funds from our recent financing, we're now able to support increased sales and marketing efforts within our key areas of focus, including the public safety, federal government and enterprise verticals, which should begin translating into new sales later this year. We also recorded the first official sale for our Law Enforcement 2.0 platform, and  we anticipate going live with this new product in the coming months. With an improved senior leadership team, revamped go-to-market strategies and near product launches on the horizon, ImageWare is well-positioned for the coming quarters, which should translate to incrementally improved operating results throughout the balance of the year and beyond."

Sales Strategy Overview   
Taylor added: "We have implemented a comprehensive program to align our marketing approach for the law enforcement/public safety, federal government and enterprise verticals, respectively, with unique, industry-specific strategies. Customer onboarding has been our key use case for adoption in financial services, real estate, education, telecommunications, and state agencies; law enforcement and public safety at the state, local, and federal level remain key for ImageWare. As restrictions ease and COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered nationwide, we are increasing our focus on in-person meetings and hands-on demonstrations at hyperlocal events, which have historically been major sales drivers for our industry. Our efforts to-date have already translated to an initial uptick in Marketing Qualified Leads, and we are confident that our new approach will translate to new sales going forward."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 8% to $733,000 compared to $796,000 in the same year-ago period. The decrease in sales was due primarily to a decline in product revenue, which was offset by a slight increase in maintenance revenue.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 9% to $614,000 (83.8% of revenue) compared to $677,000 (85.1% of revenue) in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenues of approximately $63,000.

Operating expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 17% to $3.3 million compared to $3.9 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease in operating expense was primarily due to effective cost reduction initiatives.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2021 reduced to $2.6 million compared to $3.3 million in the same year-ago period. The improvement was primarily due to the reduction in operating expenses previously noted.

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 improved to $(4.1) million, or $(0.02) per share, compared with $(4.5) million, or $(0.04) per share in the same year-ago period.

At quarter-end, the Company had $5.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $8.3 million on December 31, 2020.

Conference Call
ImageWare management will hold a conference call today (June 2, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in: 855-327-6837
International dial-in: 631-891-4304

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through June 9, 2021.

U.S. replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10014858

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement, having built the first state-wide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement – and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a "biometrics first" company, leveraging unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy for identification while protecting your identity. For more information, please visit www.iwsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. Factors that may cause the projections to change or differ may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, the ability to decrease operating expenses and continue to grow profit margins, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media Contact:
Jessica Belair
ImageWare® Systems, Inc.
(310) 717-0877
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

ImageWare® Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations


SELECTED COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





In thousands, except share and per share amounts

















Three Months Ended






March 31,






2021


2020


Revenues








  Product




$                            56


$                         150


  Maintenance




677


646


Total Revenues




733


796










Cost of Revenue








  Product




9


21


  Maintenance




110


98










Gross Profit




614


677






84%


85%


Operating Expenses







  General & administrative



1,347


983


  Sales and marketing



724


1,058


  Research and development



1,168


1,868


  Depreciation and amortization


18


18


     Total Operating Expenses



3,257


3,927










Loss from operations



(2,643)


(3,250)










Interest (income) expense, net


-


24


Change in fair value of derivative liabilities


(1,172)


(197)


Loss on extinguishment of derivative liabilities

335


-


Other components of net periodic pension expense

54


47


Other expense




25


-










Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,885)


(3,124)










Income taxes




-


-










Loss from continuing operations


(1,885)


(3,124)










Net loss




$                     (1,885)


$                    (3,124)










Preferred dividends



(2,255)


(1,374)


Net loss available to common shareholders

$                     (4,140)


$                    (4,498)










Per share data - basic







   Basic income (loss) per share available to common shareholders

$                       (0.02)


$                       (0.04)










Basic weighted-average common shares


245,829,914


116,196,197


















ImageWare® Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















March 31,


December 31,






2021


2020


Assets:








  Cash




$                       5,056


$                      8,345


  Accounts receivable, net



493


577


  Inventories




88


40


  Other current assets



625


196


  Property and equipment, net



112


155


  Other assets




525


458


  Operating lease right-of-use assets


1,462


1,557


  Intangible assets, net



55


58


  Goodwill




3,416


3,416


Total Assets




$                    11,832


$                    14,802










Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit:






  Current liabilities excluding derivative liabilities

$                       4,299


$                      4,379


  Derivative liabilities



22,850


24,128


  Note payable - bank, net of current portion

464


653


  Pension obligation



2,518


2,531


  Lease liabilities - long term



1,178


1,297


  Other long-term liabilities



65


65


  Mezzanine equity



3,391


1,572


  Shareholders' deficit



(22,933)


(19,823)


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

$                    11,832


$                    14,802


favicon.png?sn=LA98445&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imageware-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301304448.html

SOURCE ImageWare Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98445&Transmission_Id=202106021605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98445&DateId=20210602
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment