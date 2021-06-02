Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend Increase

PR Newswire

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT, Financial) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.70 per share on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2021.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-three investments in twenty states.

