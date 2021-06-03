Quality Online Education Group Releases Corporate Update

Discusses Capital Management, Operational Expansion Plans, Recaps Awards Received in 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a leading-edge online education provider in the Asia Pacific region, recently updated its corporate strategy, including its near-term capital management and operational expansion plans, and recapping the awards that the Company has received to date in 2021.

The foremost achievement is the Company's successful corporate name and ticker symbol change to Quality Online Education Group Inc., (QOEG), on May 14, 2021.

"This has been a watershed moment for us to celebrate as a company, as a brand, and as a corporate entity," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG. "To officially unveil our identity as Quality Online Education Group Inc. speaks to our executive team's vision and commitment to be an e-Learning industry pioneer, providing the best online English education to students in China and around the world. Our team has worked diligently and tirelessly towards this momentous change, and we couldn't be prouder to reach this milestone."

Quality Online Education Group is working to position itself as a pioneering leader in the growing, yet relatively untapped, education sector in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in China. In June, the product development team will be introducing a new product line dedicated for these sectors, in coordination with a major product re-branding initiative by the marketing team.

The Company is also continuing to drive its B2B business through partnerships with after-school tutoring centers, public schools, book clubs, and other online education companies, similar to its announcement with 91laoshi.com in April.

To support its expected growth, the Company doubled its office space in Tianjin, China earlier this year and is planning to move into a new workspace in Dalian, China, which is triple the size of the current office, in several weeks. The Company's academic operations center is expanding to multiple cities in the Philippines as well.

In addition, QOEG worked hard to complete the clean-up and necessary filings to file for a Reg D private placement in March, which is currently in progress. Subsequently, the Company is then planning to file a Reg A+ offering in the early summer. Pending approval from the SEC, the Company expects to become fully SEC reporting and which will allow them to then begin to prepare for up-listing to the OTCQB trading tier.

The Company received several awards in the first half of 2021. In January, Quality Online Education Group was named one of "30 Most Reputable Companies of the Year 2021" by the Silicon Review, followed by "Most Outstanding Online E-Learning Platform 2021" from Corporate Vision, and most recently, CIO Coverage Magazine's "10 Best Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021".

"We sincerely and humbly thank the publications for the recognition and accolades. We're excited about QOEG's corporate strategy, which we believe will result in further exponential growth," concluded Mr. Wu, Chief Executive Officer.

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

CONTACT:

Quality Online Education Group Inc.

Edward Wu, CEO

[email protected]

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Kirin Smith, President

646.823.8656

[email protected]

SOURCE: Quality Online Education Group Inc.

