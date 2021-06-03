Causeway Capital Commentary- A Value Manager's Take on Disruption: Competitive Strength as an Alpha Factor

The last decade has been a difficult period for value stocks, though they have rallied significantly in recent months. Market volatility over the last year brought extreme changes in assumptions and paradigms as analysts abruptly shift their views of the post-Covid-19 world. Separating the long-term winners from the long-term losers in this new world is essential. Over the last year, our quantitative research professionals examined how to quantify competitive strength. Initially inspired by Porter's Five Forces, Causeway built a framework to measure how well (or not) an industry is embracing technological change and to track an individual company's competitive position within the industry.

In this replay of our third installment of the Causeway Disruption Series, we discuss competitive strength as an alpha factor. Quantitative Portfolio Manager Ryan Myers describes how we incorporate competitive strength as a factor to help identify alpha opportunities within our Emerging Markets and International Small Cap strategies.

