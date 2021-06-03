Also check out: (Free Trial)
PR Newswire
MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 3, 2021
MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.13 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2021.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-dividend-declared-301305499.html
SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment