Sherritt Appoints Leon Binedell to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt”) (

TSX:S, Financial), a leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt, today announced that Leon Binedell has been appointed to the Corporation’s Board of Directors. Mr. Binedell, a 25-year mining industry veteran with a history of building shareholder value, was named Sherritt President and CEO effective June 1, 2021.

Originally from South Africa, Mr. Binedell brings 25 years of industry experience in leading global mining companies and adjacent joint ventures. Previously, he worked as Chief Financial Officer of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (“Guyana Goldfields”), a Canadian-based gold producer focused on gold deposits in Guyana. During his tenure with Guyana Goldfields, Mr. Binedell was instrumental in maximizing shareholder value and ensured stability through the effective recruitment of team members, the renegotiation of all major operating and supply contracts and the development of finance and governance practices that guided Guyana Goldfields through its successful sale.

Mr. Binedell has also served in a variety of senior leadership roles at other leading mining companies, including nickel and other base metals businesses. Prior to joining Guyana Goldfields, he served as Finance Operating Executive with Resource Capital Funds, a leading private equity fund focused on the mining sector and the commercialization of mining innovation. In his role, he advised a portfolio of 25 companies representing $2 billion in assets under management that spanned seven commodities and mining related innovations across eight countries on improving their overall strategies, financial performance and finance practices. Additional sector experience includes his time as National Leader of Finance Consulting in Mining & Energy at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, General Manager of Business Services at Xstrata Nickel (now Glencore) and Chief Financial Officer at Koniambo Nickel SAS.

With Mr. Binedell’s appointment, David Pathe, Sherritt’s former President and CEO, has stepped down from Sherritt’s Board.

About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt – metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210603005941r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005941/en/

