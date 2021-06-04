Logo
Athene to Speak at the S&P Global Ratings Annual Insurance Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 4, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (NYSE: ATH) today announced that James Belardi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Athene, will participate in the "Executive Perspectives: Views from Life Insurance CEOs" panel discussion at the S&P Global Ratings "37th Annual Insurance Conference" on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Preferred_Athene_Holding_2700px72_Logo.jpg

S&P Global Ratings will offer complimentary registration to all attendees for the event. The conference will be hosted on a web-based platform, and S&P Global Ratings will send the access link to registered attendees one day ahead of the event.

More information and registration details are available via the S&P Global Ratings "37th Annual Insurance Conference" website.

About Athene
Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company with total assets of $205.7 billion as of March 31, 2021 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by Athene's representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Athene's management and the management of Athene's subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," "should," or "continues" or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of Athene's assumptions and estimates; Athene's ability to maintain or improve financial strength ratings; Athene's ability to manage its business in a highly regulated industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of Athene's reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations; the accuracy of Athene's interpretation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; litigation (including class action litigation), enforcement investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of third parties; the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems failures; the continued availability of capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing accounting rules; general economic conditions; Athene's ability to protect its intellectual property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of the Delaware Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and other regulatory authorities as required for Athene's operations; the delay or failure to complete or realize the expected benefits from the proposed merger with Apollo Global Management; and other factors discussed from time to time in Athene's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021 and its other SEC filings, which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Athene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contacts:

Investors
Noah Gunn                                        
+1 646 768 7309        
+1 441 279 8534                                
[email protected]

Media Contact
Marcia Kent
+1 515 342 3918
[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=CG00432&sd=2021-06-04 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athene-to-speak-at-the-sp-global-ratings-annual-insurance-conference-301306008.html

SOURCE Athene Holding Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG00432&Transmission_Id=202106040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG00432&DateId=20210604
