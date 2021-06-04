Top 5 1st-Quarter Trades of the MS Global Franchise Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Top 5 1st-Quarter Trades of the MS Global Franchise Fund

Fund owned by Morgan Stanley releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 04, 2021

Summary

  • Fund sells out Unilever and Fox positions.
  • Fund slims Nike holding by approximately 30%.
  • Fund boosts stakes in Roper and Pernod Ricard.
Article's Main Image

The MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio), part of Morgan Stanley (

MS, Financial), disclosed in late May that its top five trades during the first quarter included the closure of its positions in Unilever PLC (LSE:ULVR, Financial) and Fox Corp. (FOXA, Financial)(FOX, Financial), a reduction to its holding in Nike Inc. (NKE, Financial) and boosts to its stakes in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP, Financial) and Pernod Ricard SA (XPAR:RI, Financial).

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equities around the globe. Stock selection is based on a bottom-up investment process in which sector, industry and stock weights are driven by the fund’s assessment of each stock’s valuation and quality characteristics. Emphasis is placed on companies that have strong franchise businesses, sustainable returns on invested capital and high gross margins.

1400883980760272896.png

As of March 31, the fund’s $2.98 billion equity portfolio contains 30 stocks with a turnover ratio of 3%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are consumer staples, health care, technology and financial services, representing 33.62%, 22.02%, 21.57% and 9.93% of the equity portfolio.

1400885112731619328.png

Unilever

The fund sold 909,204 shares of Unilever (

LSE:ULVR, Financial), discarding 1.79% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged 41.09 pounds ($58.18) during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97.

1400885861754621952.png

1400885940980830208.png

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based packaged food company’s profitability 8 out of 10: Even though three-year average revenue and earnings growth rates underperform more than half of global competitors, positive investing signs include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6.6% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 89% of global packaged food companies.

1400887625224572928.png

Gurus with holdings in Unilever include the Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Global Value Fund and the Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) Fund.

1400887934323806208.png

Fox

The fund sold 642,980 Class A shares of Fox (

FOXA, Financial) and 485,819 Class B shares of Fox (FOX, Financial). The net reduction to the equity portfolio is 1.07%. Class A shares averaged $34.96 during the first quarter, while Class B shares averaged $33.48 during the same period.

1400890699401940992.png

1400890913605046272.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based diversified media company’s financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6, interest coverage and debt ratios underperform over 65% of global competitors.

1400893707917479936.png

Gurus with large holdings in Fox include Dodge & Cox, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio).

1400893916605075456.png

Nike

The fund sold 120,170 shares of Nike (

NKE, Financial), booting 32.24% of the position and 0.56% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $139.07 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.34.

1400900496243314688.png

GuruFocus ranks the Beaverton, Oregon-based sports apparel giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins outperforming over 80% of global competitors and returns topping more than 90% of global apparel companies.

1400901800848019456.png

Gurus with large holdings in Nike include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

1400902141672968192.png

Roper Technologies

The fund purchased 86,730 shares of Roper Technologies (

ROP, Financial), boosting the position 127.06% and the equity portfolio 1.18%. Shares averaged $401.28 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.16.

1400913279554965504.png

GuruFocus ranks the Sarasota, Florida-based industrial company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins outperforming over 90% of global competitors and returns topping more than 60% of global industrial companies.

1400915516566032384.png

Pernod Ricard

The fund purchased 139,845 shares of Pernod Ricard (

XPAR:RI, Financial), increasing the position by 55.45% and the equity portfolio by 0.88%. Shares averaged 158.67 euros ($193.08) during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.29.

1400918339659780096.png

GuruFocus ranks the French alcoholic beverage company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of a moderately weak Altman Z-score of 2.64 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 65% of global competitors.

1400929764293758976.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long NKE
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar