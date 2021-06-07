Logo
NBC Olympics Selects Its Field And Studio Lenses Provider For Its Production Of Olympic Games In Tokyo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Canon to Assist NBC Olympics in Providing Viewers with Outstanding 4K UHD and HD Picture Quality During Its Coverage of Tokyo Olympics

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., June 7, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, to provide a wide variety of 4K UHD and HD Field, Portable and Studio lenses for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 - August 8. The announcement was made today by Chip Adams, VP of Venue Engineering, NBC Olympics, and Kazuto Ogawa, President and CEO of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon_Logo.jpg

A broad array of Canon broadcast lenses will be used, including the UHD-DIGISUPER 90 long-zoom field lens, which provides outstanding 4K UHD imagery. Canon's 4K and HD lenses will be at every venue and studio in Tokyo, allowing viewers to see NBC Olympics' presentation of all the action. In addition, Canon service technicians will be on-site in Tokyo to ensure that every piece of equipment is in peak operating condition at all times.

"We are honored to once again be able to showcase our finest broadcast digital imaging solutions and to be chosen as the broadcast lens provider for NBC Olympics," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

"With today's multi-format camera systems, Canon has shown that it is on the forefront of providing advanced optics for today's UHD and HDR capable cameras, which we are utilizing at the Olympic Games," said Adams. "The images, equipment and the support we receive from Canon are always exceptional and we look forward to partnering with them again for the Tokyo Olympics."

About NBC Olympics

A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games. NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year, which is presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (

NYSE:CAJ, Financial), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

favicon.png?sn=NY03223&sd=2021-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nbc-olympics-selects-its-field-and-studio-lenses-provider-for-its-production-of-olympic-games-in-tokyo-301307209.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY03223&Transmission_Id=202106071731PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY03223&DateId=20210607
