Innospec Collaborates With Unilever to Support Safe Use of Ingredients Without Animal Testing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec ( IOSP) announces its collaboration with Unilever in our commitment to develop and promote effective non-animal approaches to evaluate the safety of our products and ingredients for our employees, customers and the environment.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) is requesting new animal tests be performed on ingredients which have been safely used in factories and consumer products for many years.

Preventing unnecessary animal testing is a huge challenge and one that is only possible through close partnerships between like-minded companies such as Unilever and Innospec. 

To assure the safety of ingredients in factories, Innospec is applying new approaches using ‘next generation’ risk assessments which are more human-relevant and protective of its workers than outdated animal tests.

”We are proud of this collaboration with Unilever.  Ensuring the safety of ingredients for both consumers and workers without animal testing is another example of Innospec’s commitment to responsible stewardship in the chemical industry.  Innospec will continue to invest in testing methods and technologies like these which help our customers meet their long-term social and sustainability objectives,” said Bruce McDonald, President of Innospec Performance Chemicals.

”We are delighted to be working in partnership with the experts at Unilever on such an important subject. Innospec believe that we can continue to demonstrate the safety of our products by challenging the unnecessary use of animal testing and by utilising novel alternative methods in their place,” remarked Ian Callan, Head of Global Regulatory Compliance for Innospec.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1,900 employees in 23 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.  The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.  The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. 

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes
Innospec Inc.
+44-151-355-3611
[email protected]

