National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation ( NRC, Financial) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Thursday, July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of human understanding.



