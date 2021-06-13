Strattners Moves Head Office to Asia

Logo
Jun 13, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2021 / Strattners announces moving its Head Office to Bangkok, Thailand with a view to establish a presence for the Asia and Pacific region whilst pursuing already established growth plans in the US. The decision came after Financier and founder of Strattners, Timo Strattner submitted plans to grow an asian focused portfolio alongside its US business with a view to further grow its portfolio of clients listed in the region by offering structured investments as those companies, among other growth initiatives, seek an opportunity to dual list on the US exchanges.

Timo Strattner said the sentiment is that Asia will create many more unicorns and high growth companies looking for access to alternative investment groups like Strattners as they seek to list their companies on regional exchanges whilst those that are already listed seek to access US capital markets via a dual listing.

Many companies in the region are under-served and represent vast opportunities for Strattners by offering high-quality, affordable and relevant services to high growth listed companies looking to attract more capital and institutional investors.

Contact:
Name: Investor Relations
Address: 30 Wall Street, 800, New York, 10005
Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from the statements made herein. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE: Strattner Financial Group



