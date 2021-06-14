Logo
Industrial Nanotech, Inc. Provides Disclosure Filing Update Regarding SEC Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., June 14, 2021

NAPLES, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech (Pink Sheets:INTK), a company that specializes in nanotechnology innovation and product development, today announced the Company is prepared to file all required disclosure documents to OTCMarkets by the deadline of June 30, 2021 to meet the new amendments to SEC Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11 which take effect September 28, 2021.

Stuart Burchill, CEO of Industrial Nanotech, comments, "OTCMarkets has been very helpful in assisting companies understand and implement the new reporting requirements. They have confirmed that all companies which submit the required disclosure information by June 30, 2021 will be reviewed by OTCMarkets compliance in time to meet the September 28, 2021 deadline. We are prepared to meet that deadline and look forward to the increased credibility and enhanced shareholder value that we are confident these new regulations will bring to the companies that participate in this trading platform."

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader. The Company develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology by participating with world-leading scientists and laboratories.

See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

favicon.png?sn=FL09683&sd=2021-06-14 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-nanotech-inc-provides-disclosure-filing-update-regarding-sec-exchange-act-rule-15c2-11-301311479.html

SOURCE Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

