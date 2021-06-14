Amphenol Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report





Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report.









“Our sustainable business practices are at the forefront of everything we do and could not have been accomplished without the continued hard work and dedication of our employees around the world,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.









“Despite the many challenges our employees, our company and our world faced in 2020, Amphenolians rose to the challenge and delivered on our sustainability commitments. Of the eight short-term goals we set in 2019, we have achieved the two goals with a target of 2021 and we are on the path to achieving the remaining six goals with a target of 2022. We also began evaluating our decarbonization strategy and took steps to increase the percentage of our electricity sourced from renewables while simultaneously shifting more of our non-renewable fuel consumption toward cleaner sources.”









“I am genuinely proud of the work we did in 2020 to grow our business, support our customers, protect our employees and their families, help our communities, reduce our environmental footprint and deliver continued value to our shareholders and other stakeholders around the world.”









The 2020 Sustainability Report is available for download on Amphenol’s website at www.amphenol.com%2Fsustainability.









About Amphenol









Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.





