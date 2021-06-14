Logo
Chipotle Celebrates American Athletes With "Team Chipotle" Menu And New Episodes Of "Unwrapped"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Team Chipotle athletes will have their go-to orders featured in the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is celebrating American athletes with new digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and new episodes of its popular "Unwrapped" video series. Chipotle is focused on helping athletes perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.

Team_Chipotle.jpg

Introducing Team Chipotle

Starting today, fans have the chance to eat like their favorite athletes through specially curated menu items. The campaign marks Chipotle's largest celebrity-inspired menu launch in the brand's history.

  • The Julie Ertz Bowl
    • Steak, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Romaine Lettuce, and Gua
  • The Nneka Ogwumike Bowl
    • Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac
  • The Kate Courtney Bowl
    • Chicken, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce
  • The Kolohe Andino Salad
    • Supergreens Salad Mix, Barbacoa, White Rice, Black Beans, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Guac
  • The Brooke Raboutou Salad
    • Supergreens Salad Mix, Sofritas, Brown Rice, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac
  • The Alix Klineman Bowl
    • Double Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Extra Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Light Romaine Lettuce, Light Sour Cream, and Guac
  • The Jagger Eaton Burrito
    • Steak, White Rice, Black Beans, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Cheese, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce
  • The Michael Norman Burrito
    • Double Wrapped Burrito, Double Chicken, Light Brown Rice, Light Black Beans, Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce

America's Top Athletes...Unwrapped
In addition to the new digital menu items, Chipotle worked with partner athletes to launch behind-the-scenes training content as part of its "Unwrapped" series. The "Unwrapped" videos provide an inside look at Chipotle's athlete super fans and what it takes to compete at the highest level.

All Chipotle "Unwrapped" videos can be viewed here: www.chipotle.com/teamchipotle.

"Chipotle is proud to be an integral part of athletes' training regimens across all levels," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to share Team Chipotle's stories and rally our fans around these elite competitors."

First-Ever Athlete TV Spot
Next month, Chipotle will air its first-ever national TV commercial featuring a professional athlete. The ad, which highlights Julie Ertz's training routine, will air starting July 5 during the U.S. Women's National Team game vs. Mexico. Fans can view the ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJrFlLBejIo&list=PLo5Sq8vGKhMP0LdXBqaUCK-g0tNvNxjFv&index=10.

Ertz has been a long-time super fan of Chipotle and had her go-to order featured as an official digital menu item once previously in July 2019. Ertz also famously had her first date with husband Zach Ertz at a Chipotle restaurant.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500, and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Founded in 1993, Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Chipotle_Mexican_Grill_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09546&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-celebrates-american-athletes-with-team-chipotle-menu-and-new-episodes-of-unwrapped-301311403.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09546&Transmission_Id=202106140806PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09546&DateId=20210614
