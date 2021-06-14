BioDot Accelerates Customer Innovation Through Acquisition by ATS Automation





BioDot%2C+Inc., the market leader in automated, high-throughput, ultra-low volume dispensing systems, today shared its perspective on its acquisition by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA), an industry-leading automation solutions provider. The acquisition was completed June 1, 2021.









Since its founding in 1994, BioDot has been the pioneer in ultra-low volume dispensing. The company designs and builds systems to support leading manufacturers and research organizations across point-of-care diagnostics, clinical diagnostics and the life sciences, from R&D through to high-volume commercial production. Its high-speed printing at picoliter to nanoliter volumes enables customers to manufacture billions of diagnostic tests annually.









“As the diagnostics and lab automation markets continue to grow, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies will require transformative technology to help them move toward commercialization faster,” said Anthony Lemmo, CEO of BioDot, who will continue to serve in this role. “We’re thrilled to join the ATS family so we can continue bringing new and expanded automation solutions to market, fueling our customers’ continued innovation and growth.”









BioDot’s proprietary technology and patent portfolio enable the company to meet stringent industry requirements and address customer needs in R&D, pilot production and rapid, high-volume production. These capabilities have allowed BioDot to play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19, as the company’s dispensing systems are being used by more than 80 diagnostics manufacturers around the world to produce millions of PCR, antibody and antigen tests per month, including rapid, at-home tests.









“BioDot’s differentiated technology, strong product portfolio, decades-long track record of success and deep customer relationships in the life sciences, point-of-care and clinical diagnostics end-markets position customers for accelerated growth and success,” said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS. “By integrating BioDot and their products into ATS, we can combine complementary technologies to further create unique offerings and solutions, particularly as we transition toward at-home diagnostic testing for a broad range of infectious diseases.”









Under ATS Automation’s ownership, BioDot’s brand, product names and workforce will be retained. It will continue to operate from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif. BioDot was previously owned by Artemis Capital Partners.









For more details on ATS Automation’s acquisition of BioDot, click+here.









About BioDot Inc.





Founded in 1994, BioDot manufactures premium, non-contact and quantitative fluid dispensing systems. Combined with its expertise in lamination, cutting, and assembly, its wide range of platforms serve BioDot’s customers from R&D through high volume manufacturing in the industrial, diagnostic, life science and medical product markets. Based in Irvine, California, BioDot has international offices to service a variety of industries in every nation. Its long-lasting relationships with customers are built on precision products and quality service around the world. Visit the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.biodot.com for more details.









About ATS





ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company’s website at www.atsautomation.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005230/en/