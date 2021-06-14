To Celebrate National Bourbon Day, George Dickel Announces The Launch Of Dickel Bourbon!

PR Newswire

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., nestled in the hills of Tullahoma, TN has become a whisky lover's paradise, where the team is constantly striving to provide drinkers with the best whisky imaginable. In time for National Bourbon Day today, George Dickel is excited to announce the newest release from the award-winning Cascade Hollow Distillery – Dickel Bourbon – a permanent offering that's been aged 8 years.

For Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.'s General Manager and Distiller, Nicole Austin, creating Dickel Bourbon was an opportunity to showcase the amazing, mature whiskies at the distillery. At the same time, it allowed the brand to give a home to those barrels that leaned into more traditional bourbon notes and did not express the Tennessee Whiskey tasting characteristics found in the rest of the George Dickel offerings. When she was creating the ultimate blend for Dickel Bourbon, Nicole sampled thousands of barrels in the distillery's inventory before selecting the final liquid. The result is a handcrafted, small-batch bourbon that's been blended to perfection.

"At Cascade Hollow, we have a lot of whiskies that exemplify the Tennessee Whiskey style, but we also have inventory that has a lot more in common with bourbon as we understand it in America," said Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. "Dickel Bourbon is an opportunity for us to finally share this quality liquid with the rest of the world. I'm particularly proud that we have the kind of mature whisky inventory that can deliver an 8-year-old bourbon. As a style, bourbon is meant to be more approachable and balanced, and Dickel Bourbon is a great entry point into our whole portfolio."

Dickel Bourbon boasts sweet initial notes of vanilla leading into bright hints of cherry and orange before being balanced by almond toffee and oak. While the liquid is approachable and balanced, it does also have some complexity due to it being aged 8 years. At 90 proof, bourbon fans can best enjoy Dickel Bourbon neat or on the rocks, in addition to mixing it into some of their favorite cocktails like an Old Fashioned.

While many of the brand's Tennessee Whiskeys also meet the criteria to be called bourbons, George Dickel will continue to label its other permanent offerings as Tennessee Whiskey since the liquid's bold tasting characteristics are more closely related to that style. On the other hand, Nicole and the team chose to label Dickel Bourbon as a bourbon due to the final liquid offering a perfectly balanced combination of vanilla, oak, fruit and spice – the tasting profile most closely associated with traditional bourbon – without any one of them rising above the other.

George Dickel has a proven track record of producing quality whiskies that consumers trust. Since Nicole joined the team in 2018, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. has produced a variety of award-winning whiskies under her leadership - including both releases of George Dickel Bottled in Bond, George Dickel 15-Year-Old Single Barrel, and the Cascade Moon Whisky series. The brand's George Dickel Bottled in Bond (Distilling Season Fall 2008) was recently awarded the prestigious Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco International Spirits Competition last month.

Like the other variants in the George Dickel portfolio, Dickel Bourbon has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. Beginning this month, the new Dickel Bourbon will begin rolling out in select markets across the nation for consumers to purchase at their local liquor stores for a suggested retail price of $32.99.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

Dickel Bourbon Old Fashioned Recipe

1.5 oz Dickel Bourbon

1 tsp. sugar

0.25 oz. bitters

1 splash water

Muddle sugar with bitters and water and add Recipe No. 12. Shake with ice and pour into an old fashioned glass. Garnish with orange slice.

ABOUT GEORGE DICKEL

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

