Centric Bank Named to American Banker's Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Centric Financial Corporation (OTC: CFCX), has been recognized as one of American Banker's Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. for the third consecutive year.

American Banker's annual ranking is a list of publicly traded banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets. The rankings are based on Return on Average Equity (ROAE) over a three-year period. Centric Bank finished in the #89 position, climbing from #92 in the 2020 ranking.

"Centric Bank is honored to be recognized by American Banker on this list of exceptional community banks," says Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President and CEO. "2020 brought an incalculable perfect storm, but in my 30-year banking career, I have never been prouder of our profession. Against headwinds of uncertainty, confusion and chaos, the Centric Bank team met our strategic goals to grow core deposits, grow lending to operating companies, increase the amount of deposits per relationship, and lead in corporate citizenship while strengthening the communities where we conduct business."

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK

Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. An American Banker 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, and twice ranked a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank by American Banker for financial performance.

Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

