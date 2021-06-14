Logo
Galiano Gold Announces Changes to Executive Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announces that Greg McCunn has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has appointed Matt Badylak, the Company's current Chief Operating Officer, to the position of President & Chief Executive Officer.  Mr. Badylak has also joined the board of directors of the Company. He has held a number of senior management roles in operations over his 20 years of mining experience across North America, Australia, Asia and Africa and holds a Bachelor of Science in Extractive Metallurgy & Chemistry from Murdoch University in Perth and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to wish Greg the very best in his future endeavours." said Paul Wright, Galiano's Chairman.  "With Matt assuming the senior leadership role, the Company is extremely well served to realize full value for all stakeholders in the Asanko Gold Mine, Ghana, West Africa.  The Company continues to carefully consider opportunities to grow its business in a manner that enhances our shareholders' investment."

About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd.  The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements regarding: the Company's ability to generate future value and its growth plans.  Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans and other corporate objectives.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, include, but are not limited to: that the Company may not realize on its strategic plans and other corporate objectives; the Company's and/or the AGM's operations may be curtailed or halted entirely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether as a result of governmental or regulatory law or pronouncement, or otherwise; and the hazards and risks normally encountered in the exploration, development and production of gold.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, you are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that the Company has not identified. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in, this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA10627&sd=2021-06-14 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galiano-gold-announces-changes-to-executive-management-301311941.html

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.

