Cannon Air Force Base Partners with Ameresco for $19 Million Cleantech Project





Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) and the Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy) for a $19 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) project featuring 1.9 megawatts (MW) of solar generation capacity, smart controls, and other conservation technologies. Utilizing the Department of Energy’s (DOE) ESPC vehicle, the project will enhance Cannon AFB’s mission capabilities and address its energy and sustainability goals.









The project designed by Ameresco will provide tangible facility improvements and enable recurring reductions in utility costs, while converting 4% of Cannon’s electric energy usage to onsite renewable resources. Planned improvements for the Air Force base include upgrades to existing transformers, direct digital controls (DDC), and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, as well as a 1.9MW ground mount solar photovoltaic (PV) array and LED lighting retrofits to enhance Air Commando Mission night training.









As a result of these upgrades, Cannon Air Force Base will save approximately $1.1 million in the first year alone and $33 million over the course of the performance period.









“We are so honored to work with Cannon Air Force Base on this project to enhance the base’s operational efficiency and provide on-site energy generation,” said Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president and general manager of Federal Solutions at Ameresco. “Throughout our planning process, we focused on Cannon’s key project objectives to reduce energy consumption and enhance the base’s resiliency while advancing the specialized airpower and combat support mission of this essential Air Force installation.”









Construction on the project is set to begin in Q3 2021 and reach completion by Q1 2023.









About Cannon Air Force Base





Cannon Air Force Base, home of the 27th Special Operations Wing, lies in the high plains of eastern New Mexico, near the Texas Panhandle. The base is eight miles west of Clovis, New Mexico, and is 4,295 feet above sea level. The base itself sits on 3,789 acres of land.









The Melrose Air Force Range training area, located approximately 25 miles west of the base, is approximately 70,000 acres. Operations on Melrose Range also cover an area of 2,500 square miles of airspace. Melrose is used for training such as air to ground, small arms, and electronic combat. For more information visit www.cannon.af.mil%2Fabout%2F.









About Defense Logistics Agency Energy





DLA Energy’s mission is to provide the Department of Defense and other whole of government partners with comprehensive energy solutions in the most effective and efficient manner possible and be the customers’ first choice for energy solutions. DLA Energy is DoD’s center of excellence for alternative fuels and renewable energy serving as the Executive Agent for DoD’s bulk petroleum supply chain. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dla.mil%2FEnergy%2F.









About Ameresco, Inc.





Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.









The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded backlog as of March 31, 2021.





