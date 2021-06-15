BioMarin to Participate in the Virtual BofA Securities 2021 Napa Biopharma Conference

PR Newswire
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 15, 2021
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Napa Biopharma Conference on June 16, 2021 at 3:30pm ET. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.
About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.
For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Traci McCarty
Debra Charlesworth
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558
(415) 455-7451
