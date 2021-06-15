MDC Partners (MDCA) and The Harris Poll Present The Covid Consumer Confidence Report, A Canadian vs. American Perspective

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners agencies Veritas, Union, 6Degrees and Meat & Produce, in collaboration with The Stagwell Group's The Harris Poll, today released the results of its Canadian consumer confidence report following a year of COVID-19.

Following Canada's loosening of COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, the new research provides brands and retailers with key consumer insights to drive business strategies serving a changed consumer base.

"Despite easing COVID-19 restrictions across North America, business leaders should not expect a complete return to pre-pandemic consumer behaviors and preferences. Companies must be prepared to use data, technology and creativity to reach an eager —but changed — consumer," said Mark Penn, Chairman of the Harris Poll and Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "COVID-19 has transformed the way Canadians consume, influence and transact, and they now have evolved and heightened expectations for brands."

Among the insights from the study:

THE ROARING 21'S: Two-thirds of Canadians (67%) and Americans (66%) whose finances were not adversely impacted by the pandemic say they were able to save more money during the pandemic than they otherwise would have.

73% of consumers said "COVID will change the way we shop forever" THE BLENDERS: Post-COVID, consumers want a hybrid of digital + in-person, across every area of life – 66% of Canadians said they want a hybrid shopping experience going forward.

Post-COVID, consumers want a hybrid of digital + in-person, across every area of life – 66% of Canadians said they want a hybrid shopping experience going forward. TURBO-INJECTED INFLUENCERS: 43% of the general population is using a mix of new brands and brands they are familiar with, a change forced by pandemic shortages, and 66% of Canadians are relying on online reviews or social media for decision-making.

"Consumers are recognizing and giving credit to those industries that pivoted quickly to support the public through various phases of lockdowns. Those brands that are able to pave a way to a post-pandemic era and support consumers in that journey will be successful in the coming year." said Erica Parker, Managing Director of The Harris Poll.

The findings are based on a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of MDC Partners between April 12-14, 2021, among 1,080 adults ages 18+ in Canada. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Bora Caglayan ([email protected]).

