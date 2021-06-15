MDC Partners (MDCA) and The Harris Poll Present The Covid Consumer Confidence Report, A Canadian vs. American Perspective

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MDC Partners (MDCA) and The Harris Poll Present The Covid Consumer Confidence Report, A Canadian vs. American Perspective

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners agencies Veritas, Union, 6Degrees and Meat & Produce, in collaboration with The Stagwell Group's The Harris Poll, today released the results of its Canadian consumer confidence report following a year of COVID-19.

Following Canada's loosening of COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, the new research provides brands and retailers with key consumer insights to drive business strategies serving a changed consumer base.

"Despite easing COVID-19 restrictions across North America, business leaders should not expect a complete return to pre-pandemic consumer behaviors and preferences.  Companies must be prepared to use data, technology and creativity to reach an eager —but changed — consumer," said Mark Penn, Chairman of the Harris Poll and Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "COVID-19 has transformed the way Canadians consume, influence and transact, and they now have evolved and heightened expectations for brands."

Among the insights from the study:

  • THE ROARING 21'S: Two-thirds of Canadians (67%) and Americans (66%) whose finances were not adversely impacted by the pandemic say they were able to save more money during the pandemic than they otherwise would have. 
  • CV-PTSD: 73% of consumers said "COVID will change the way we shop forever"
  • THE BLENDERS: Post-COVID, consumers want a hybrid of digital + in-person, across every area of life – 66% of Canadians said they want a hybrid shopping experience going forward. 
  • TURBO-INJECTED INFLUENCERS: 43% of the general population is using a mix of new brands and brands they are familiar with, a change forced by pandemic shortages, and 66% of Canadians are relying on online reviews or social media for decision-making.
  • REPUTATION REVIVED: Canadians see large companies as even more vital now – 59% say companies were more reliable than the government in keeping the country running during COVID.

"Consumers are recognizing and giving credit to those industries that pivoted quickly to support the public through various phases of lockdowns.  Those brands that are able to pave a way to a post-pandemic era and support consumers in that journey will be successful in the coming year." said Erica Parker, Managing Director of The Harris Poll.

The findings are based on a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of MDC Partners between April 12-14, 2021, among 1,080 adults ages 18+ in Canada. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Bora Caglayan ([email protected]).

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. Learn more by visiting www.harrispoll.com and follow Harris Poll on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MDC Partners
MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com, sign up for investor-related updates and alerts, and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Bora Caglayan
Veritas Communications
[email protected]

mdc_partners_inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY11444&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-partners-mdca-and-the-harris-poll-present-the-covid-consumer-confidence-report-a-canadian-vs-american-perspective-301312622.html

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY11444&Transmission_Id=202106150930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY11444&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment