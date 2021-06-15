Quality Online Education Group Announces New Branding for its Core Products, "English Education Without Parallel"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, is excited to announce the launch of its new product branding "English Education Without Parallel".

The new branding is one of the last pieces of the foundation to be put into place in anticipation of the Company's rollout of its strategic plans. These plans include increasing the hiring of tutors in North America to support its projected growth and strengthening the academic team at the main office in Canada, working to position Quality Online Education Group as a pioneering leader in the growing, yet relatively untapped, education sector in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in China and expanding to multiple cities in the Philippines.

"This unprecedented re-branding of our core product line re-affirms our sincerest commitment to the children and parents who are entrusting us to provide them with an online English education program that has no parallel," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG.

"Without parallel is our aim to effect positive change to our students' lives through English education, without parallel is our dedication to providing teaching services of the highest quality, and without parallel is our persistence to earn the rewards of our students' joy, achievements, and growth. "English Education Without Parallel" is our promise to them, as well as a constant reminder for ourselves, to never deviate from this purpose," concluded Mr. Wu.

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain ‘forward-looking statements. Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Quality Online Education Group Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Quality Online Education Group Inc., periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

