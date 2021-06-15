Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of The TASA Group Inc.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of The TASA Group Inc.

The TASA Group Inc., is a family-owned expert referral service business that provides access to seasoned professional consultants in over 10,000 technical and medical specialties. Located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, TASA was originally positioned to provide psychology testing for companies around hiring and promoting employees. However, the Company wound up getting a request for expert witness services for a specific case by a lawyer who encouraged them to begin developing an expert witness services business. As a result, TASA began to initially market to Philadelphia lawyers. The business began to grow rapidly and as a result, the Company focused solely on the expert service sector and expanded to various locations.

Owned by the Rosen and Sherman families, TASA delivers timesaving, targeted referrals to quality expert witnesses in all fields and all locations, for plaintiff or defense. Its experienced referral advisors work with clients to pinpoint specific expert witness criteria and connect the clients with expert witnesses who are available to discuss their cases. There is no charge for the search and referral services unless the client designates or engages an expert witness TASA refers. As a client, firms and agencies benefit from TASA's years of experience and innovation since 1956 within TASA's 11,000+ categories of expertise. In addition, it has a Knowledge Center of archived expert-led webinars and case-relevant articles written by TASA referred expert witnesses.

From its inception, TASA has been a pioneer in the expert witness sourcing and referral industry and is the largest and best-known company in the industry. TASA boasts a revenue of $9.5 Million with an EBITDA of $800,000.

TASA offers an "Expert Profile 360" also known as "EP360," which delivers the most comprehensive information available today on an expert witness an individual might retain or oppose. Each comprehensive report is custom-produced in a fraction of the time it would take an in-house research team to generate an equal amount of material. The EP360 checks case law databases, docket sheet repositories, brief banks from appellate courts, motions and pleading banks from trial courts, state trial court orders, even every blog post available. This allows an individual to acquire an improved understanding of an expert's strengths and weaknesses.

TAS Consulting refers consultants in the fields of accounting, appraisals, architecture, business, chemistry, computer fields, construction, employment, engineering, environment, finance, insurance, manufacturing, media, medicine and healthcare, patents/copyrights/trademarks, pharmaceuticals, transportation and more. The TASA Group website can be visited at www.tasanet.com.

"TASA Group has a strong track record of success since 1965. The Company has proven to be an innovator and leader in the expert witness service field. Acquiring the TASA Group only adds to the strong foundation that we have set in place for Futuris," said Kalyan Pathuri, President.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/651470/Futuris-Company-Completes-Acquisition-of-The-TASA-Group-Inc



