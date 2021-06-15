Royal Caribbean Group Names Rosanna Fiske to Lead Global Corporate Communications

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Royal Caribbean Group Names Rosanna Fiske to Lead Global Corporate Communications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, June 15, 2021

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that Rosanna Fiske has joined the company as Global Chief Communications Officer. She reports to Donna Hrinak, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

Ro_Fiske_head_shot.jpg

Fiske will lead Royal Caribbean Group's global communications strategy and will be responsible for developing and executing all communications with internal and external stakeholders.

"Ro's strong communications experience, along with her core values and leadership style, make her uniquely suited to step into this role," said Hrinak. "By leading our communications globally, Ro will be a big part of our return to cruising -- once again showing people the world and helping them make great memories."

Fiske joins the Group from Wells Fargo & Co., where she was Senior Vice President and Corporate Communications Leader. With more than 30 years of experience developing strategic communications initiatives both nationally and internationally including crisis communications and issues management, Fiske previously was the Chair and CEO of the Public Relations Society of America based in New York and headed the master's program in Global Strategic Communications at Florida International University (FIU).

She has worked in public relations agencies leading initiatives with a number of multinational brands including Charles Schwab, American Airlines, Anheuser-Busch Companies, Visa USA and MTV Networks. In 2019, she was honored with ColorComm's Circle Award, as one of the top diverse women leaders in communications and was also named the industry's "Diversity Champion" by PRWeek in 2014.

"I am excited to join Royal Caribbean Group, one of the best companies to work for and one that has collaborated extensively with globally recognized scientific and medical experts to resume travel stronger and healthier than ever," Fiske said. "I am really looking forward to telling our story worldwide and to demonstrate our commitment to operate as a financially, environmentally, and socially accountable business."

Fiske earned a Master of Science in Integrated Communications: Advertising & PR from Florida International University (FIU) and was recently inducted into FIU's College of Communication, Architecture and the Arts Hall of Fame. She has led several teams throughout her career to win four Silver Anvils – the Oscars of the PR industry – among other internationally recognized honors in advertising and public relations.

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 59 ships with an additional 15 on order as of March 15, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

RCG_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL11654&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-names-rosanna-fiske-to-lead-global-corporate-communications-301312891.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL11654&Transmission_Id=202106151212PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL11654&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment