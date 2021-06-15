MVB Bank Launches MVB Edge Ventures

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MVB Bank Launches MVB Edge Ventures

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank,” “MVB”) today announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MVB Edge Ventures.

Based on a private equity fund model, MVB Edge Ventures provides management oversight, alignment and structure for MVB’s technology investments and allocates resources to help incubate technologies developed by MVB. Three companies now fall under the MVB Edge Ventures structure: Victor Technologies, Inc. (“Victor”); MVB Technology, LLC (“GRAND”); and Flexia Payments, LLC (“Flexia”).

“With the launch of MVB Edge Ventures, MVB continues to set ourselves apart from the pack on the financial frontier. We don’t just bank Fintech companies, we also create, develop and invest in them. The three new businesses under the new MVB Edge Ventures umbrella already have significant traction,” said Larry F. Mazza, President, CEO, MVB Financial.

MVB created the Victor platform to make it faster and easier to launch and scale a broad spectrum of Fintech solutions for the Gaming, Payments, Banking-as-a-Service and Digital Asset sectors. Fintech developers can build solutions to manage and move money in a matter of weeks with developer-friendly APIs. Banks can onboard and manage more programs with Victor’s tailored due diligence, risk assessment and oversight workflow tools. Recognizing the complexity of the Fintech ecosystem, Victor also supports seamless integration with a proven network of value-added technology and service providers.

“Victor has a tremendous amount of demand for simple, secure and developer-friendly APIs for money movement and managing accounts. We expect to go live with our first client this quarter and have a growing implementation pipeline,” said Matt West, President, MVB Edge Ventures.

MVB holds a majority interest in Flexia, a prepaid card platform for land-based casinos to facilitate the move to a totally cashless casino floor. The Las Vegas-based Fintech company provides users with access to a reloadable account that combines a debit account and casino gaming accounts into one card, allowing for non-cash transactions at participating casinos. This acquisition continues to advance MVB’s relationships within the Gaming industry.

GRAND provides cheaper, faster payments from a modern bank account. Account holders fund their GRAND account using a bank account, card or direct deposit and can then seamlessly transfer between their GRAND account and their favorite apps. GRAND helps drive significant savings for online merchants through a streamlined process for customer fund transfers.

“By formalizing our infrastructure around MVB’s technology businesses, we are leveraging MVB’s management expertise in financial technology and enhancing our ability to scale our Gaming, Banking-as-a-Service, Payments and Digital Asset initiatives,” Mazza added.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.”

MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiaries, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.

Forward-looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as statements regarding MVB’s future plans with regard to its Fintech line of business. When words such as “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “may” or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include but are not limited to: credit risk; changes in market interest rates; revaluation of equity investments, including MVB’s investments in Fintech companies; inability to further scale up the Fintech line of business; competition; economic downturn or recession; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615006072r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006072/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment