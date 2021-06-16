Logo
ReelTime Signs Media Sales Veteran LaVonne Henderson as National Media Broker Expanding Sales Force of ReelTime's Discount Ad Brokers

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has signed media sales veteran LaVonne Henderson to a full time contract as National Media Broker to expand its "Discount Ad Brokers" media sales force in order to service the immediate surge in demand from the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Lavonne is a seasoned successful sales professional that brings over 25 years of experience. Her vast background spans advertising sales in print, digital, out of the home, and cable TV. Lavonne brings with her an intricate knowledge of the industry where she has developed relationships and a stellar reputation. Lavonne has partnered with national brands such as United Healthcare, Devoted Health, Southwest Medical Associates/Optum Care, Kaiser Permanente, and Bartell Drugs in Washing State along with numerous other clients.

Lavonne Henderson exclaimed: 'Having been in the business for as long as I have you rarely come across a company that has a competitive advantage significant enough to shift the industry, I am thrilled to be able to leverage my experience throughout my career to create positive ROIs for our advertisers across the most powerful platforms both traditionally and emerging.'

Reeltime CEO Barry Henthorn stated: 'Being able to work directly with a high-level professional such as Lavonne Henderson not only promises to increase our revenues but further validates the strength of Realtime's Discount Ad Brokers model. Lavonne brings an optimistic energy rooted by her confidence that her past successes have earned her. We are thrilled to be working with her as she brings a great deal of knowledge and enthusiasm to the team, and we are expecting to see her contribute significantly to the growth of ReelTime Media."

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (

OTCPK:RLTR, Financial). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn
CEO
[email protected]

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651945/ReelTime-Signs-Media-Sales-Veteran-LaVonne-Henderson-as-National-Media-Broker-Expanding-Sales-Force-of-ReelTimes-Discount-Ad-Brokers

img.ashx?id=651945

