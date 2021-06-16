Binovi Provides Update on Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy

100-Hours of Best-in-class Video Supported eLearning

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF)( TSXV:VISN, Financial) is providing an update concerning the exclusive Sanet Vision Seminar Series premium eLearning Module for Binovi Academy, part of Binovi Pro.

This exclusive, best-in-class eLearning module focuses on the hundred hour, 3-day 5-weekend PAVE-Sanet Seminar encompassing a wide variety of topics from diagnosis and treatment to practice management and collaborative patient care. The in-person seminar is a staple of behavioral vision therapists worldwide and is available through Binovi Academy at a competitive price alongside the Company's other eLearning module offerings covering Primitive Reflexes (with expert Patti Andrich) and Functional Syntonics (with expert Stefan Collier).

'The PAVE-Sanet Seminar has a world-class reputation as a unique environment for in-person education that provides learning and growth opportunities for beginning therapists and experienced practitioners alike. Now, the flavor of that experience is available at home or the office, with the added benefit of commentary added to guide users through the experience as well as supplement the information. The professional video production of the live seminar enables users to not only feel as if they are attending in person, but the opportunity to stop, review, and research the material at their own pace. It is ideal for staff training as well as obtaining new therapy ideas and expanding the horizons of everyone,' comment Dr. Leonard Press, CSO

The Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy includes video recordings of the PAVE-Sanet seminars conducted by the Company's team presented alongside commentary by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Leonard J. Press. Combined, Dr. Robert Sanet and Dr. Press cover the history of behavioral optometry through review of important figures and concepts. Also discussed are diagnosis and treatment techniques and procedures, hot topics such as Visual Information Processing and the quantitative and qualitative insights therein with guest appearances from Linda Sanet and Dr. Carl Hillier. A deeper dive into the neurology surrounding vision and development as well as a look at acquired brain injuries round out the 5 weekends. Throughout, Dr. Press includes his own pearls of wisdom and practice management alongside comments from Dr. Sanet concerning the best ways to manage patients' expectations and progress.

'We've worked tirelessly with Dr. Sanet and Dr. Press for the past few years and have relied on their expert information and guidance from day one to ensure that the product we're delivering to clients is of the highest quality and current with respect to technology, education, and theory. The Sanet Vision Seminar represents a great example of the coming together of the Four Pillars of the Binovi Platform: software, hardware, expert knowledge, and data. We look forward to continuing our work with both Drs. Sanet and Press,' said Adam Cegielski, CEO.

The Sanet Vision Seminar Series represents the flagship in Binovi's endeavors in eLearning, a market set to reach a projected $660B by 2027 and accelerated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a slow return to a pre-COVID normal, the expectation remains that demand for eLearning, learning management systems, mobile eLearning, and virtual classrooms and seminars will continue to grow as a means of accessing larger markets at a reduced cost.

For additional information on the Company, please visithttps://binovi.com/binovi-for-optometrists-and-vision-therapy/.

About Dr. Robert Sanet, O.D., FCOVD

Dr. Robert B. Sanet graduated with honors from the Southern California College of Optometry. He has served as President of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development, Chair of the A.O.A. Sports Vision Section, Board of Directors the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association, International Clinical Director of the Special Olympics Opening Eyes Program, Staff Optometrist San Diego Rehabilitation Institute at Alvarado Hospital, Consultant to the Centro de Optometria International in Madrid, Consultant to the Domus Nova Hospital in Ravenna and Adjunct Associate Professor at the Southern California College of Optometry. Dr. Sanet has worked with amateur and professional athletes including the USA Men's and Women's Olympic Volleyball teams, San Diego Chargers, San Diego Padres, and LPGA Golf Professionals.

About Dr. Leonard J. Press OD, FAAO, FCOVD

Dr. Leonard Press is the Binovi Chief Scientific Officer and one of the foremost leaders in behavioural optometry worldwide, having written three major textbooks and currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of Vision Development & Rehabilitation, the journal of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD). He is the recipient of numerous awards for his research, writing, and clinical work, having received the Skeffington Award for Excellence in Optometric Writing from COVD in 1992, and the Scientific Achievement Award from the New Jersey Society of Optometric Physicians on two separate occasions.

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

