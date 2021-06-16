LL Flooring Opening New Stores in Beckley, West Virginia and Hattiesburg, Mississippi

LL+Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, ( NYSE:LL, Financial), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience from inspiration to installation, announced it will open new stores in Beckley, West Virginia, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 28. With the addition of the two new stores, LL Flooring now has 416 stores nationwide.

The new stores will feature Design Centers with video capability where store associates can collaborate with customers to find the best floor for any vision or project and visualize how it will look using the Picture+It floor visualizer. This online tool allows customers to upload a photo of any room and select from hundreds of LL floors to preview how floors will look in their space.

“We are excited to expand our national store presence by adding locations in two vibrant communities where we can deliver a wide selection of trend-right quality flooring to homeowners and pros looking for beautiful styles that can enhance any space or room,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. “Our expert store associates are looking forward to welcoming and guiding customers throughout their flooring journey, from inspiration to installation.”

The Beckley store is located at 1020 North Eisenhower Drive and is the Company’s fifth store in West Virginia. The Hattiesburg store is located at 4700 Hardy Street, Suite K and is the Company’s fourth store in the Magnolia State.

LL Flooring offers more than 500 varieties of floors in the latest styles including solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, water-resistant vinyl, porcelain tile, bamboo and cork, all available to view in-store and online at LLFlooring.com. The Company is dedicated to guiding customers throughout their entire flooring journey, from that first spark of inspiration to installing the floor correctly, with high-touch, knowledgeable flooring experts to answer any questions.

A Go-To Destination for Pros

LL partners with pros such as builders, remodelers, installers, property managers and designers with a seamless, efficient experience, plus great value and products that perform at the highest level. Several of the floors stocked by LL Flooring carry limited commercial warranties in addition to industry-leading warranties for retail customers.

Pros can also register with LL Flooring online, and get access to project planning tools, real-time view of inventory levels at nearby stores, pro-exclusive pricing, and the ability to track client projects. There are also extended hours for pros at the store, and a robust assortment of tools, molding and other accessories. Pre-staged orders for quick pick up or customized direct ship or delivery solutions are another perk for the pro.

LL Flooring also extends pro pricing through the pro to their customers with the pro’s referral.

Expert Service Extends to Flooring Installation

In addition to supporting the pro and the DIYer, LL’s team of flooring experts are ready to take care of customers who want a full-service solution by arranging for professional installation by independent contractors. Installation services include a comprehensive assessment and measurement for customers and full installation with LL’s molding and matching stair treads.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 416 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes water-resistant vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring

Our commitment to quality, compliance, the communities we serve and corporate giving: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llflooring.com%2Fcorp%2Fquality.html

Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005868/en/