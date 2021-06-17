Logo
Chairman provides update on XA business and outlook

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

This is a business update for CMG's wholly owned subsidiary, XA The Experiential Agency.

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business at XA continues to percolate. Not only are we hearing from clients, but they are coming with immediate needs to be filled. In addition, clients are beginning to plan for future activations in the late summer into fall 2021.

XA has just completed a 4-week activation for Madewell and is working on additional projects for later this summer and early fall. XA also recently completed a project for J. Crew, another XA client, with plans going forward for two additional activations in the near future.

We're excited to report, Timberland, a client XA had just begun a relationship with before the pandemic, is back in the house. XA is working with their advertising agency and new CMO (the former CMO for Nike) on a new project to be executed in the next 60 days. We are being told Timberland will have at least two additional significant projects for XA to launch before the end of the year.

Additionally, management at XA has been working diligently on building a relationship with Authentic Brands, owner of iconic labels including, but not limited to, Sports Illustrated, Juicy Couture, Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brands. XA will launch this new relationship by producing the introductory event for Sport's Illustrated "Fashionable Fifty" edition, which celebrates the personal style of 50 chosen athletes. This event is expected to draw A-list celebrities and athletes from all over the country and the world to NYC, where the event will be held. Management looks forward to future business with this prolific user of experiential services.

This update covers projects that have taken place and near-term plans. Discussions with other companies and clients are also in various stages of development. Things are looking quite promising and we will be back with an update when appropriate.

Contact Details:
www.cmgholdingsinc.com,
(773)698-6047,
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN14255&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chairman-provides-update-on-xa-business-and-outlook-301314374.html

SOURCE CMG Holdings Group, Inc.

