Financial Gravity Launches SaaS Tax Operating System® 2.0

CINCINNATI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), announced the launch of Tax Master Network's Tax Operating System® 2.0.

Tax professionals understand proactive planning is the key to savings. For 16 years, Financial Gravity's Tax Master Network (TMN) subsidiary has helped users diagnose mistakes and missed opportunities that cost clients taxes they don't have to pay and produce a written "prescription" to avoid them. That left users responsible for "filling the prescription" and implementing recommendations.

Last year, TMN rolled out a SaaS-based tool to automate those processes. The Tax Operating System® works with a CRM system to load the forms, templates, email reminders, and documents into a single integrated tool. It comes bundled into TMN's "Advanced" and "Elite" levels. Version 2.0 moves the system to a more powerful SalesForce platform and automates even more tasks. "Version 2.0 saves time coordinating different tasks," said TMN CEO Ed Lyon. "It also avoids costly mistakes and 'dropped balls' that aggravate clients and draw IRS attention," he continued.

TMN converts CPAs and EAs into Family Office Directors who provide integrated tax and wealth management services using Financial Gravity's proprietary planning and asset management platform. Members enjoy planning tools plus comprehensive marketing and technical tax training programs and resources. Interested professionals can visit www.TaxMasterNetwork.com/ to learn more.

Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

