MDC Partners (MDCA) Continues to Scale Global Footprint, Announces Partnership with Australia-Based Media Agency This is Flow

This is Flow partnership strengthens MDC Partners' presence in Australia through data-driven media capabilities

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) announced today it has entered into a partnership with Australia-based media agency This is Flow, codifying the network's dedication to providing scaled, global media and content solutions for clients around the world.

MDC Partners' Global Affiliates Program – announced earlier this year – positions the Company to further scale the creative, performance, media and technology capabilities brands need to thrive in today's economy. The partnership with This is Flow will unlock the team's deep media expertise and capabilities in Australia and surrounding areas while giving This is Flow access to MDC Partners' and The Stagwell Group's media planning technologies and tools.

"Providing scaled creative and technology capabilities that leverage both global scale and local understanding is a fundamental part of our expansion strategy" said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, MDC Partners, and President and Managing Partner, The Stagwell Group. "In collaboration with the team at Flow, we're excited to build upon our existing footprint in Australia represented by world-class agencies such as 72andSunny, Allison+Partners, Hecho Studios, and ForwardPMX."

Founded by marketing veteran Jimmy Hyett, This is Flow is a full-service media agency that has helped shape the public image of clients such as TPG Telecom, McVitie's, Coors and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Based in Sydney, This is Flow skillfully combines artful content with data-driven media that engages consumers and drives business impact.

"Flow has seen incredible growth over recent years, attributed to the smarts of our people, who deliver data-led strategy that's significantly reshaping business across Australia and New Zealand," Hyett said. "Adding a global footprint through MDC Partners means our clients can harness the combined value of local and global passion, knowledge and experience."

This is Flow has already established a strong rapport with MDC Partners and Stagwell through collaboration on recent client wins in the region, including a global integrated partnership for 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, among others.

"Flow is a natural extension of our team because we share the same core belief in leveraging data-driven insights to achieve business objectives in the media ecosystem," said Brad Simms, CEO of GALE Partners.

"This partnership is purpose built to drive outcomes for clients across the MDC and Stagwell families," added Anas Ghazi, Chief Strategy Officer at The Stagwell Group. "By tapping into our technology and data platforms, amplified by This is Flow's regional media expertise, we arm clients in Australia with the modern, integrated solution they need to thrive."

MDC Partners' affiliate program has enabled the firm to service clients across 32 countries and 80 cities around the world. With the addition of This is Flow in Australia, to date, MDC has established a presence in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Latin America, India and Russia, and is nearing its goal of adding 50 affiliates across the globe by the end of 2021.

To learn more about MDC Partners' affiliate program please visit http://www.mdc-partners.com/global-affiliates/

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com , sign up for investor-related updates and alerts , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About This is Flow

This is Flow is an award-winning full-service media agency, founded by Jimmy Hyett with a focus on creating positive impact across 6 pillars throughout the business. The agencies offering, includes media planning of all offline and online channels, creative and content, data science, strategy and research. The agency works with clients across a variety of categories including Travel, FCMG, Pharmaceutical, Events, Homes and Quick Service Restaurants. They are THE +IMPACT AGENCY.

