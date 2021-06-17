Voyager Digital Sponsors First Nascar Driver and Race Car Paid Fully in Crypto

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Voyager Digital Sponsors First Nascar Driver and Race Car Paid Fully in Crypto

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021

CSE: VYGR
OTCQB: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Sponsored #4 Car Driven by NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Landon Cassill

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) is pleased to announce an agreement with NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to be the first primary sponsorship of a NASCAR race car paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrency led by Litecoin (LTC) and the Voyager Token (VGX). The sponsored car is fielded by JD Motorsports and driven by NASCAR driver Landon Cassill during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

"Landon Cassill's focus and determination on the race track translates across everything he does, which is why we're honored to partner with him in this season's Xfinity Series," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager. "Landon also shares our vision of widespread crypto adoption, and we're proud to be the first company to secure a primary NASCAR sponsorship completely with crypto. Through innovation, Voyager continues to demonstrate crypto's multiple use cases, from being a valuable and efficient form of payment, to an investment asset class fuelling a new technology revolution."

Cassill will be racing the #4 car customized with a full Voyager-branded car wrap. The vehicle will be driven in 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season across 16 states, the first of which will be on June 19, 2021 at the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway, broadcast live on NBCSN at 3:30pm ET.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Voyager because they make it simple for anyone to participate in the crypto market," said Cassill. "The Voyager platform offers a vast selection of coins on which to buy and earn interest, giving everyday investors access to wealth-building opportunities. Crypto is changing the game for so many people, and is the reason I've accepted this sponsorship 100% in cryptocurrencies and will be representing Voyager this season."

"For Litecoin (LTC) to be used as payment to sponsor Landon Cassill is exciting and a validation of LTC's original purpose," stated Litecoin's creator and Managing Director of the Litecoin Foundation, Charlie Lee. "Landon has been a strong supporter of Litecoin and cryptocurrencies for a number of years, and this landmark deal shows the growing reach of the Litecoin community into the professional sports world and, eventually, beyond."

For the full list of this season's Xfinity races, visit: https://www.nascar.com/nascar-xfinity-series/2021/schedule/.

To learn more about trading and earning interest on crypto assets on the Voyager platform, visit https://www.investvoyager.com/.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager platform provides customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us athttps://www.investvoyager.comfor more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=VA14900&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-sponsors-first-nascar-driver-and-race-car-paid-fully-in-crypto-301314902.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA14900&Transmission_Id=202106171209PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA14900&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment