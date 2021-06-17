PASSUR Aerospace Announces Four Consecutive Quarters of Income from Operations, with Income from Operations of $609,000 and $1,126,000 for the Six Months and the Last Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced income from operations of $207,000 and $609,000, respectively, for the three and six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to losses of $1,638,000 and $1,980,000 respectively, in the same periods in the prior fiscal year (which losses were before the one-time impairment charge of $9,874,000 taken in the second quarter of the prior year).

PASSUR's operating performance has improved despite lower revenues of $1,462,000 and $3,160,000, respectively, for the three and six months ended April 30,2021, compared with revenues of $3,179,000 and $7,404,000, respectively, for the same periods in the prior fiscal year.

The Company had a net loss of $51,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and net income of $85,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, respectively, for the three and six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to net losses of $11,731,000, or $1.52 per diluted share, and $12,314,000, or $1.60 per diluted share, respectively, for the same periods in the prior fiscal year. The prior period losses were after the impairment charge of $9,874,000 noted above.

For the last twelve months, ended April 30, 2021, the Company's revenues were $7,285,000, and income from operations was $1,126,000, after deducting $1,068,000 in depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. During this time period, the Company did not capitalize any software development or PASSUR Network costs.

In April 2021, PASSUR entered into a Payroll Support Program 3 Agreement (PSP3) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, for an additional grant of $1,310,000, on conditions similar to those under the previously executed PSP2 Agreement. During the last twelve months, the Company utilized $3,319,000 in PSP grants to offset eligible compensation costs.

"We are proud to announce that the Company achieved a 100% renewal rate for all contracts coming due in the quarter ended April 30, 2021, which is indicative of our collective actions to return the Company to profitability, in the midst of the greatest downturn in aviation history, due to the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Brian Cook, PASSUR's President and CEO.

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR) is the operations platform of choice for aviation experts, offering a unique combination of global data, decision support, and subject matter expertise solutions to improve operational efficiencies. Our platform and people help deliver actionable-data and user-friendly tools to corporate and operations leadership. Specifically, PASSUR products identify creative ways to minimize and eliminate bottleneck capacity constraints, react to irregular operations (IROPS), restart operations after an interruption in service, and enhance the efficiency of the daily schedule. Our collaborative framework uniquely enhances data sharing, communications, and decision-making within and between stakeholders in an operations ecosystem. PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports globally including in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains ":forward-looking statements: within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the Company's future plans, objectives, and expected performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "may", "pending", "continues", "should", "could" and other similar words. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered to be forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements, including statements of management's expectations and beliefs, are based on preliminary information and assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot and does not guarantee that such information, assumptions, and expectations are accurate or will be realized. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and should be evaluated in light of important risk factors, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ in material respects, including, without limitation, those related to customer needs, budgetary constraints, competitive pressures, the success of airline trials, the Company's maintenance of above average quality of its product and services, as well as potential regulatory changes. Additional uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainties relating to the ability of the Company to sell its existing product and professional service lines, plus new products and professional services, as well as the potential for terrorist attacks, changes in fuel costs, airline bankruptcies and consolidations, and economic conditions, including, without limitation, the severity and duration of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse impact on the U.S. and world aviation and travel industries. Further information regarding some of the factors that could affect the Company's results and cause those results to vary materially from those currently anticipated is contained on Forms 10-K - including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors", 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we made it and reflect management's analysis, judgments, belief, or expectation only as of such date. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update its risk factors or to publicly announce updates to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect new information, future events, or other developments.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets



April 30, 2021

October 31, 2020

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash $ 3,429,052

$ 2,748,066 Accounts receivable, net 614,941

662,081 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 318,093

162,843 Total current assets 4,362,086

3,572,990















PASSUR Network, net -

- Capitalized software development costs, net 980,499

1,223,399 Property and equipment, net 142,289

257,561 Operating lease right-of-use assets 178,271

232,721 Other assets 42,395

53,031 Total assets $ 5,705,540

$ 5,339,702







Liabilities and stockholders' deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,206,176

$ 1,486,808 Accued liabilities - Stimulus funding 2,599,239

1,933,955 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 603,771

721,058 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 120,538

168,923 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,189,321

1,173,573 Total current liabilities 5,719,045

5,484,317







Deferred revenue, long term portion 251,856

249,727 Note payable - related party 10,691,625

10,691,625 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 202,419

271,946 Other liabilities -

- Total liabilities 16,864,945

16,697,615







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' deficit:





Preferred shares - authorized 5,000,000 shares, par value $0.01 per share;





none issued or outstanding -

- Common shares - authorized 20,000,000 shares, respectively,





par value $0.01 per share; issued 8,496,526 at April 30,





2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively 84,964

84,964 Additional paid-in capital 18,561,849

18,448,202 Accumulated deficit (27,872,540)

(27,957,401)

(9,225,727)

(9,424,235) Treasury stock, at cost, 784,435 shares at April 30, 2021 and





October 31, 2020, respectively (1,933,678)

(1,933,678) Total stockholders' deficit (11,159,405)

(11,357,913) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 5,705,540

$ 5,339,702









PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

April 30,

April 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020































Revenues $ 1,461,844

$ 3,178,742

$ 3,159,765

$ 7,404,058















Cost of expenses:













Cost of revenues 565,451

2,421,113

1,135,124

4,707,180 Research and development expenses 53,251

103,394

100,883

215,697 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 635,965

2,292,416

1,314,784

4,460,766 Impairment charges -

9,874,281

-

9,874,281

1,254,667

14,691,204

2,550,791

19,257,924















Income/(Loss) from operations $ 207,177

$ (11,512,462)

$ 608,974

$(11,853,866)















Interest expense - related party 257,713

218,629

524,113

428,915 Income/(Loss) before income taxes (50,536)

(11,731,091)

84,861

(12,282,781)















Provision for income taxes -

-

-

31,560 Net Income/(Loss) $ (50,536)

$ (11,731,091)

$ 84,861

$(12,314,341)















Net income/(loss) per common share - basic $ (0.01)

$ (1.52)

$ 0.01

$ (1.60) Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.01)

$ (1.52)

$ 0.01

$ (1.60)















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 7,712,091

7,712,091

7,712,091

7,709,014 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 7,712,091

7,712,091

7,712,091

7,709,014

