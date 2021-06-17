Alset EHome International Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alset EHome International Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Company"),a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering has exercised, in full, its option after purchasing an additional 808,363 common shares at a price of $5.07 per common share. Total gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, including the funds received from the prior closing and full exercise of this option, are approximately $36 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Alset EHome International Inc. pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-255757) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 4, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on May 10, 2021. A final prospectus (the "Prospectus") describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SECand is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any units, nor shall there be any sales of the units in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes statements relating to the size of the offering and the completion of the offering. These statements and other statements regarding the Company's future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alset EHome International Inc.
Alset EHome International Inc. is a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in EHome development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities, with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea. The Company's vision is to accelerate sustainable healthy living. The Company's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem, encompassing housing, transport, energy, healthy food and health products.

For more information, please visit: www.alsetehomeintl.com.

Investor Contact:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
[email protected]

SOURCE: Alset EHome International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652201/Alset-EHome-International-Inc-Announces-Exercise-and-Closing-of-Underwriters-Over-Allotment-Option

img.ashx?id=652201

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment