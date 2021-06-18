Opaleye Management Inc. Buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Sells , ChemoCentryx Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: BBIO, AUTL, GMTX, KROS, CKPT, PRQR, IMVT, CRNX, CAPA, ALPN, ARPO, AYLA, LPTX,

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, sells , ChemoCentryx Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opaleye Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Opaleye Management Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 6,480,000 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 4,490,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48% Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) - 2,558,472 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 583,767 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 1,400,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 583,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Autolus Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.49 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,112,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 810,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 157,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,925,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,303,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 79.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 666,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1320.07%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 835,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 740.05%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 320,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in OptiNose Inc by 89.89%. The purchase prices were between $3.47 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 826,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Sierra Oncology Inc by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.264500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 151,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.29.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 65.35%. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.58%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 576,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 78.07%. The sale prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.