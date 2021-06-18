Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

PR Newswire

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on June 18, 2021, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable July 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2021.

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications, and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Mayfield Village, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, and Vietnam.

