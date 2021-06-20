CIM Commercial Trust Announces that its Operator and Manager, Subsidiaries of CIM Group, Intend to Subscribe for an Aggregate of up to Approximately Six Million Shares in the Rights Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CIM Commercial Trust Announces that its Operator and Manager, Subsidiaries of CIM Group, Intend to Subscribe for an Aggregate of up to Approximately Six Million Shares in the Rights Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT‑L) (“we”, “our”, “CMCT”, “CIM Commercial”, or the “Company”) announced today that subsidiaries of CIM Group have advised CMCT that, in addition to subscribing for approximately three million shares in CMCT’s previously announced rights offering, they intend to subscribe for up to an additional three million shares in the over-subscription. If allotted, this will bring subsidiaries of CIM Group’s participation in the rights offering from approximately three million shares to up to approximately six million shares.

IMPORTANT

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the rights offering, including statements containing the words “will,” “expect,” and words of similar import. There can be no assurance of the date on which the period for exercise of the subscription rights will expire or when the settlement date will occur. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, see the Annual Report on Form 10-K (as amended) filed by the Company in respect of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the prospectus supplement relating to the rights offering filed by the Company with the SEC on June 10, 2021. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results and speak only as of the date such statements are made. CIM Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to its forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, changes in assumptions or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Free Writing Prospectus | CIM Commercial Trust Corporation

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433 | Dated June 10, 2021 | Registration Statement No. 333-233255

CIM Commercial has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) with the SEC in respect of the offering to which this press release relates. Before you invest in the rights offering, you should read the prospectus supplement, dated June 10, 2021 and the accompanying base prospectus, dated December 4, 2019. Before making any investment in the rights offering, you should read the other documents CIM Commercial has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CIM Commercial and the rights offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. You may request to receive a prospectus in respect of the rights offering by calling D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the rights offering, toll‑free at (800) 967‑4607.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210619005126r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210619005126/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment