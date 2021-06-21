Metrospaces Makes Key Changes in Company's Management Team

NEW YORK, NY, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Metrospaces, Inc. ( MSPC) announces the departure of Daniel Silva as CEO, and Oscar Brito stepping in as interim-CEO.

The Company’s CEO Daniel Silva has recently submitted his resignation to the board of directors effectively resigning as CEO and board member of Metrospaces. For the time being, Mr. Oscar Brito will serve as interim-CEO and sole board member of the Company. Mr. Daniel Silva also sold his preferred control series B to GBS Capital Partner, a group Managed by Mr. Oscar Brito, leaving Mr. Silva as a minority long-term shareholder.

Mr. Brito, recently appointed interim-CEO said: “We most sincerely thank Daniel for his leadership and hard work in the last years. In fact, we will continue to count on Daniel as a partner for future expansion projects in Argentina, Uruguay and Chile. Nonetheless, this change comes in the face of the re-engineering Metrospaces into a US-focused Prop-tech Company. I will remain on board as interim CEO until we find a more suitable replacement. Additionally, we are already in advanced talks with 2 potential board members whose background is strongly focused on IT as opposed to traditional real estate, which in combination with my personal background and experience in real estate development, will make a more effective team to take Metrospaces to the next level in our new business plan.”

http://metrospaces.com/

http://metrospaces.io/

