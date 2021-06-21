Logo
Metrospaces Makes Key Changes in Company's Management Team

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Metrospaces, Inc. ( MSPC) announces the departure of Daniel Silva as CEO, and Oscar Brito stepping in as interim-CEO.

The Company’s CEO Daniel Silva has recently submitted his resignation to the board of directors effectively resigning as CEO and board member of Metrospaces. For the time being, Mr. Oscar Brito will serve as interim-CEO and sole board member of the Company. Mr. Daniel Silva also sold his preferred control series B to GBS Capital Partner, a group Managed by Mr. Oscar Brito, leaving Mr. Silva as a minority long-term shareholder.

Mr. Brito, recently appointed interim-CEO said: “We most sincerely thank Daniel for his leadership and hard work in the last years. In fact, we will continue to count on Daniel as a partner for future expansion projects in Argentina, Uruguay and Chile. Nonetheless, this change comes in the face of the re-engineering Metrospaces into a US-focused Prop-tech Company. I will remain on board as interim CEO until we find a more suitable replacement. Additionally, we are already in advanced talks with 2 potential board members whose background is strongly focused on IT as opposed to traditional real estate, which in combination with my personal background and experience in real estate development, will make a more effective team to take Metrospaces to the next level in our new business plan.”

Relevant Links:

http://metrospaces.com/

http://metrospaces.io/

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc.
Contacts:
Ph: (646) 630-0927
[email protected]

