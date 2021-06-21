Boot Barn Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $77.72 per share and the market cap of $2.3 billion, Boot Barn Holdings stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Boot Barn Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Boot Barn Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 7.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.56% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Boot Barn Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Boot Barn Holdings’s financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Boot Barn Holdings over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Boot Barn Holdings has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $893.5 million and earnings of $2 a share. Its operating margin is 9.66%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Boot Barn Holdings at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Boot Barn Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Boot Barn Holdings is 7.2%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 28.8%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Boot Barn Holdings’s ROIC is 9.52 while its WACC came in at 17.15. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Boot Barn Holdings is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Boot Barn Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

