Impressive Start for FCB at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB is off to its best-ever start during the first day of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking home 21 Lions. FCB Health Network was crowned “Healthcare Network of the Year” with its AREA 23 unit receiving the prestigious “Healthcare Agency of the Year” honor and the Grand Prix in the category of Pharma – Regulated for “SICK BEATS.” The Pharma Grand Prix is awarded infrequently at the festival, further highlighting the significance of this year’s win.



AREA 23 counts 11 Lions to date this year, inclusive of the Grand Prix, with six campaigns receiving awards: “SICK BEATS,” “See Sound,” “The Inevitable News,” “Trapped,” “Unbreakable” and “Fighting for Words – The First Posters to Help Treat Aphasia – ‘Sheep.’”

FCB Chicago came out of the gate strong on the first day with “Boards of Change,” on behalf of the City of Chicago, garnering four impressive awards including a Gold Lion in Design – Event Storytelling and a Gold Lion in Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events. “Boards of Change” launched last year at the height of racial tension and political divide in the United States. The campaign repurposed plywood boards that barricaded storefronts during the protests, filled with messages and cries for justice — seen by many as symbols of destruction — and transformed them into voting booths. The booths inspired residents in dozens of traditionally low-turnout neighborhoods to register to vote, and ultimately head to the polls to drive change.

FCB Interface’s renowned campaign “The Punishing Signal,” on behalf of Mumbai Police, was honored with five wins including a Gold Lion in Health & Wellness – Non-profit/Foundation-led Education & Awareness. The campaign tackles the noise pollution in the city of Mumbai as a result of Mumbaikars honking even when the traffic signal is red.

Please refer to the charts below for full information on today’s distinctions.

Cannes Lions – Design

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Design – Event Storytelling Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Design – Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SEE SOUND SEE SOUND Design – Consumer Technology & Homeware Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SEE SOUND SEE SOUND Design – Medical Products Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Design – Design-driven Effectiveness

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/

Foundation-led Education & Awareness Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/

Foundation-led Education & Awareness Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/

Foundation-led Education & Awareness Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Health & Wellness – Health & Wellness Tech

Cannes Lions – Outdoor

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Ambient Outdoor Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Outdoor – Displays Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Single-market Campaign Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – Pharma

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated Gold Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY TRAPPED INSMED INCORPORATED Pharma – Regulated Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY UNBREAKABLE INSMED INCORPORATED Pharma – Regulated Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY FIGHTING FOR WORDS – THE FIRST POSTERS TO HELP TREAT APHASIA – “SHEEP” CONSTANT THERAPY Pharma – Regulated Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated

Cannes Lions – Print & Publishing

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Print & Publishing – Media/Entertainment

