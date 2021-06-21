Logo
Impressive Start for FCB at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Incredible showing for the first day, with 21 trophies

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB is off to its best-ever start during the first day of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking home 21 Lions. FCB Health Network was crowned “Healthcare Network of the Year” with its AREA 23 unit receiving the prestigious “Healthcare Agency of the Year” honor and the Grand Prix in the category of Pharma – Regulated for “SICK BEATS.” The Pharma Grand Prix is awarded infrequently at the festival, further highlighting the significance of this year’s win.

AREA 23 counts 11 Lions to date this year, inclusive of the Grand Prix, with six campaigns receiving awards: “SICK BEATS,” “See Sound,” “The Inevitable News,” “Trapped,” “Unbreakable” and “Fighting for Words – The First Posters to Help Treat Aphasia – ‘Sheep.’”

FCB Chicago came out of the gate strong on the first day with “Boards of Change,” on behalf of the City of Chicago, garnering four impressive awards including a Gold Lion in Design – Event Storytelling and a Gold Lion in Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events. “Boards of Change” launched last year at the height of racial tension and political divide in the United States. The campaign repurposed plywood boards that barricaded storefronts during the protests, filled with messages and cries for justice — seen by many as symbols of destruction — and transformed them into voting booths. The booths inspired residents in dozens of traditionally low-turnout neighborhoods to register to vote, and ultimately head to the polls to drive change.

FCB Interface’s renowned campaign “The Punishing Signal,” on behalf of Mumbai Police, was honored with five wins including a Gold Lion in Health & Wellness – Non-profit/Foundation-led Education & Awareness. The campaign tackles the noise pollution in the city of Mumbai as a result of Mumbaikars honking even when the traffic signal is red.

Please refer to the charts below for full information on today’s distinctions.

Cannes Lions – Design

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODesign – Event Storytelling
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODesign – Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSEE SOUNDSEE SOUNDDesign – Consumer Technology & Homeware
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSEE SOUNDSEE SOUNDDesign – Medical Products
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSDesign – Design-driven Effectiveness

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEHealth & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Silver LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEHealth & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSHealth & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Bronze LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYHealth & Wellness – Health & Wellness Tech

Cannes Lions – Outdoor

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOOutdoor – Live Advertising and Events
Silver LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEOutdoor – Ambient Outdoor
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOOutdoor – Displays
Bronze LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEOutdoor – Single-market Campaign
Bronze LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEOutdoor – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – Pharma

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERPharma – Regulated
Gold LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERPharma – Regulated
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTRAPPEDINSMED INCORPORATEDPharma – Regulated
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYUNBREAKABLEINSMED INCORPORATEDPharma – Regulated
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYFIGHTING FOR WORDS – THE FIRST POSTERS TO HELP TREAT APHASIA – “SHEEP”CONSTANT THERAPYPharma – Regulated
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERPharma – Regulated

Cannes Lions – Print & Publishing

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSPrint & Publishing – Media/Entertainment

About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Jessica Spano
[email protected]
914-772-3611

