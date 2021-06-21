AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27 1.82% 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28 1.27% 3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 0.75% 4) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 0.69% 5) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.63% 6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29 0.55% 7) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 0.48% 8) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 5/01/29 0.46% 9) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 0.44% 10) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 4/01/28 0.42%



Investment Type Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy 6.37% Consumer Non-Cyclical 5.05% Communications - Media 4.73% Communications - Telecommunications 3.26% Basic 3.18% Consumer Cyclical - Other 2.72% Services 2.71% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 2.62% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment 2.59% Technology 2.51% Capital Goods 2.43% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 2.17% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants 0.53% Transportation - Services 0.50% Transportation - Airlines 0.45% Other Industrial 0.23% SUBTOTAL 42.05% Credit Default Swaps 22.53% SUBTOTAL 22.53% Financial Institutions

Banking 2.52% Finance 1.61% REITS 1.17% Insurance 0.83% Other Finance 0.45% Brokerage 0.34% SUBTOTAL 6.92% Utility

Electric 1.23% Other Utility 0.14% SUBTOTAL 1.37% SUBTOTAL 72.87% Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking 4.26% Insurance 1.43% Finance 0.49% REITS 0.14% Brokerage 0.12% Other Finance 0.02% SUBTOTAL 6.46% Industrial

Basic 0.64% Consumer Cyclical - Other 0.63% Transportation - Airlines 0.56% Energy 0.47% Technology 0.31% Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.24% Capital Goods 0.20% Other Industrial 0.19% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 0.11% Communications - Media 0.05% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 0.05% Services 0.02% SUBTOTAL 3.47% SUBTOTAL 9.93% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns 8.04% Credit Default Swaps 0.23% SUBTOTAL 8.27% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate 6.67% Non-Agency Fixed Rate 0.54% Non-Agency Floating Rate 0.45% Agency Fixed Rate 0.40% SUBTOTAL 8.06% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps 3.95% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS 1.12% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS 0.09% SUBTOTAL 5.16% Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical 1.00% Technology 0.86% Capital Goods 0.55% Communications - Telecommunications 0.45% Other Industrial 0.32% Energy 0.27% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 0.24% Services 0.23% Communications - Media 0.22% Consumer Cyclical - Other 0.21% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants 0.11% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment 0.08% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 0.07% SUBTOTAL 4.61% Financial Institutions

Insurance 0.22% Other Finance 0.03% SUBTOTAL 0.25% Utility

Electric 0.17% SUBTOTAL 0.17% SUBTOTAL 5.03% Global Governments 4.88% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic 1.64% Energy 0.73% Consumer Cyclical - Other 0.62% Communications - Telecommunications 0.40% Capital Goods 0.30% Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.17% Communications - Media 0.07% SUBTOTAL 3.93% Utility

Electric 0.38% SUBTOTAL 0.38% Financial Institutions

Banking 0.06% Insurance 0.04% Other Finance 0.02% Finance 0.02% SUBTOTAL 0.14% SUBTOTAL 4.45% Interest Rate Futures 4.26% Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate 1.69% SUBTOTAL 1.69% Common Stocks 1.66% Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds 1.43% SUBTOTAL 1.43% Total Return Swaps 1.00% Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate 0.38% Autos - Fixed Rate 0.27% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate 0.23% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate 0.01% SUBTOTAL 0.89% Preferred Stocks

Industrial 0.29% Financial Institutions 0.15% SUBTOTAL 0.44% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds 0.33% Inflation-Linked Securities 0.24% Warrants 0.07% Reverse Repurchase Agreements -0.17% Net Cash Equivalents

Cash 1.25% Investment Companies 1.21% Foreign Currency -0.02% SUBTOTAL 2.44% Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets -4.27% Swaps Offsets -28.66% SUBTOTAL -32.93% Total 100.00%



Country Breakdown Portfolio % United States 70.45% United Kingdom 2.51% Canada 2.13% Mexico 1.84% France 1.43% Brazil 1.34% Luxembourg 1.29% Cayman Islands 1.00% Egypt 0.99% Switzerland 0.86% Nigeria 0.82% Argentina 0.79% Ukraine 0.76% Italy 0.75% Spain 0.69% Bahrain 0.68% Dominican Republic 0.68% Russia 0.66% Ivory Coast 0.58% Oman 0.58% Zambia 0.53% Colombia 0.50% Sweden 0.48% Netherlands 0.47% Finland 0.46% Ghana 0.42% Angola 0.40% Macau 0.37% Senegal 0.36% Kenya 0.35% Germany 0.34% Gabon 0.34% El Salvador 0.31% Jersey (Channel Islands) 0.30% Australia 0.29% Denmark 0.26% Indonesia 0.25% Peru 0.25% Hong Kong 0.25% Jamaica 0.25% Israel 0.22% India 0.21% Bermuda 0.21% Turkey 0.18% Ecuador 0.18% China 0.17% South Africa 0.16% Chile 0.14% Japan 0.11% Ireland 0.10% Venezuela 0.07% Panama 0.06% Morocco 0.05% Kuwait 0.04% Sri Lanka 0.03% Honduras 0.03% Belgium 0.02% Norway 0.01% Total Investments 100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown Portfolio % United States Dollar 100.00% Russian Rubles 0.48% Canadian Dollar 0.06% Great British Pound 0.06% Argentine Peso 0.01% Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore) 0.01% Malaysian Ringgit 0.01% Norwegian Krone 0.01% Polish Zloty 0.01% Swiss Franc -0.01% Chilean Peso -0.01% Japanese Yen -0.01% Mexican Peso -0.01% Colombian Peso -0.12% Euro -0.49% Total Net Assets 100.00%



Credit Rating Portfolio % AAA 3.60% AA 0.68% A 0.81% BBB 15.61% BB 32.92% B 26.09% CCC 9.55% CC 0.21% C 0.10% D 0.21% Not Rated 4.99% Short Term Investments 1.21% Reverse Repurchase Agreements -0.17% N/A 4.19% Total 100.00%



Bonds By Maturity Portfolio % Less than 1 year 8.78% 1 to 5 years 54.87% 5 to 10 years 24.15% 10 to 20 years 6.48% 20 to 30 years 3.42% More Than 30 years 0.57% Other 1.73% Total Net Assets 100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon: 7.18% Average Bond Price: 103.82 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing: 0.00% Investment Operations: 29.02% Preferred stock: 0.00% Tender Option Bonds: 0.00% VMTP Shares: 0.00% Total Fund Leverage: 29.02% Average Maturity: 5.74 Years Effective Duration: 4.32 Years Total Net Assets: $1,117.94 Million Net Asset Value: $12.96 Number of Holdings: 1672 Portfolio Turnover: 51%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

