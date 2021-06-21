AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2021.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
1.82%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.27%
3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41
0.75%
4) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33
0.69%
5) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.63%
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29
0.55%
7) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
0.48%
8) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 5/01/29
0.46%
9) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24
0.44%
10) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 4/01/28
0.42%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
6.37%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
5.05%
Communications - Media
4.73%
Communications - Telecommunications
3.26%
Basic
3.18%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.72%
Services
2.71%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.62%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.59%
Technology
2.51%
Capital Goods
2.43%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.17%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.53%
Transportation - Services
0.50%
Transportation - Airlines
0.45%
Other Industrial
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
42.05%
Credit Default Swaps
22.53%
SUBTOTAL
22.53%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.52%
Finance
1.61%
REITS
1.17%
Insurance
0.83%
Other Finance
0.45%
Brokerage
0.34%
SUBTOTAL
6.92%
Utility
Electric
1.23%
Other Utility
0.14%
SUBTOTAL
1.37%
SUBTOTAL
72.87%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
4.26%
Insurance
1.43%
Finance
0.49%
REITS
0.14%
Brokerage
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.46%
Industrial
Basic
0.64%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.63%
Transportation - Airlines
0.56%
Energy
0.47%
Technology
0.31%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.24%
Capital Goods
0.20%
Other Industrial
0.19%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Communications - Media
0.05%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.05%
Services
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
3.47%
SUBTOTAL
9.93%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
8.04%
Credit Default Swaps
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
8.27%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
6.67%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.54%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.45%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.40%
SUBTOTAL
8.06%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
3.95%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.12%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
5.16%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.00%
Technology
0.86%
Capital Goods
0.55%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.45%
Other Industrial
0.32%
Energy
0.27%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.24%
Services
0.23%
Communications - Media
0.22%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.21%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
4.61%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.22%
Other Finance
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
0.25%
Utility
Electric
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
5.03%
Global Governments
4.88%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.64%
Energy
0.73%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.62%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.40%
Capital Goods
0.30%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.17%
Communications - Media
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
3.93%
Utility
Electric
0.38%
SUBTOTAL
0.38%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.06%
Insurance
0.04%
Other Finance
0.02%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.14%
SUBTOTAL
4.45%
Interest Rate Futures
4.26%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
1.69%
SUBTOTAL
1.69%
Common Stocks
1.66%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.43%
SUBTOTAL
1.43%
Total Return Swaps
1.00%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.38%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.27%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.23%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.89%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.29%
Financial Institutions
0.15%
SUBTOTAL
0.44%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.33%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.24%
Warrants
0.07%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.17%
Net Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.25%
Investment Companies
1.21%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
2.44%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.27%
Swaps Offsets
-28.66%
SUBTOTAL
-32.93%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
70.45%
United Kingdom
2.51%
Canada
2.13%
Mexico
1.84%
France
1.43%
Brazil
1.34%
Luxembourg
1.29%
Cayman Islands
1.00%
Egypt
0.99%
Switzerland
0.86%
Nigeria
0.82%
Argentina
0.79%
Ukraine
0.76%
Italy
0.75%
Spain
0.69%
Bahrain
0.68%
Dominican Republic
0.68%
Russia
0.66%
Ivory Coast
0.58%
Oman
0.58%
Zambia
0.53%
Colombia
0.50%
Sweden
0.48%
Netherlands
0.47%
Finland
0.46%
Ghana
0.42%
Angola
0.40%
Macau
0.37%
Senegal
0.36%
Kenya
0.35%
Germany
0.34%
Gabon
0.34%
El Salvador
0.31%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.30%
Australia
0.29%
Denmark
0.26%
Indonesia
0.25%
Peru
0.25%
Hong Kong
0.25%
Jamaica
0.25%
Israel
0.22%
India
0.21%
Bermuda
0.21%
Turkey
0.18%
Ecuador
0.18%
China
0.17%
South Africa
0.16%
Chile
0.14%
Japan
0.11%
Ireland
0.10%
Venezuela
0.07%
Panama
0.06%
Morocco
0.05%
Kuwait
0.04%
Sri Lanka
0.03%
Honduras
0.03%
Belgium
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
100.00%
Russian Rubles
0.48%
Canadian Dollar
0.06%
Great British Pound
0.06%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
0.01%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Polish Zloty
0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
Chilean Peso
-0.01%
Japanese Yen
-0.01%
Mexican Peso
-0.01%
Colombian Peso
-0.12%
Euro
-0.49%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
3.60%
AA
0.68%
A
0.81%
BBB
15.61%
BB
32.92%
B
26.09%
CCC
9.55%
CC
0.21%
C
0.10%
D
0.21%
Not Rated
4.99%
Short Term Investments
1.21%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.17%
N/A
4.19%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
8.78%
1 to 5 years
54.87%
5 to 10 years
24.15%
10 to 20 years
6.48%
20 to 30 years
3.42%
More Than 30 years
0.57%
Other
1.73%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.18%
Average Bond Price:
103.82
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
29.02%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
29.02%
Average Maturity:
5.74 Years
Effective Duration:
4.32 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,117.94 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.96
Number of Holdings:
1672
Portfolio Turnover:
51%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
