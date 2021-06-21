Logo
AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2021.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.






Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

1.82%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

1.27%

3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41

0.75%

4) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33

0.69%

5) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27

0.63%

6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29

0.55%

7) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47

0.48%

8) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 5/01/29

0.46%

9) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24

0.44%

10) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 4/01/28

0.42%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade


Industrial


Energy

6.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.05%

Communications - Media

4.73%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.26%

Basic

3.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.72%

Services

2.71%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.59%

Technology

2.51%

Capital Goods

2.43%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.53%

Transportation - Services

0.50%

Transportation - Airlines

0.45%

Other Industrial

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

42.05%

Credit Default Swaps

22.53%

SUBTOTAL

22.53%

Financial Institutions


Banking

2.52%

Finance

1.61%

REITS

1.17%

Insurance

0.83%

Other Finance

0.45%

Brokerage

0.34%

SUBTOTAL

6.92%

Utility


Electric

1.23%

Other Utility

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

1.37%

SUBTOTAL

72.87%

Corporates - Investment Grade


Financial Institutions


Banking

4.26%

Insurance

1.43%

Finance

0.49%

REITS

0.14%

Brokerage

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.46%

Industrial


Basic

0.64%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.63%

Transportation - Airlines

0.56%

Energy

0.47%

Technology

0.31%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.24%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05%

Services

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.47%

SUBTOTAL

9.93%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

8.04%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

8.27%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations


Risk Share Floating Rate

6.67%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.54%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.45%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.40%

SUBTOTAL

8.06%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


Credit Default Swaps

3.95%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.12%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

5.16%

Bank Loans


Industrial


Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.00%

Technology

0.86%

Capital Goods

0.55%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.45%

Other Industrial

0.32%

Energy

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Services

0.23%

Communications - Media

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

4.61%

Financial Institutions


Insurance

0.22%

Other Finance

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

Utility


Electric

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

5.03%

Global Governments

4.88%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds


Industrial


Basic

1.64%

Energy

0.73%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.62%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.40%

Capital Goods

0.30%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.17%

Communications - Media

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

3.93%

Utility


Electric

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

0.38%

Financial Institutions


Banking

0.06%

Insurance

0.04%

Other Finance

0.02%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

4.45%

Interest Rate Futures

4.26%

Collateralized Loan Obligations


CLO - Floating Rate

1.69%

SUBTOTAL

1.69%

Common Stocks

1.66%

Quasi-Sovereigns


Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.43%

SUBTOTAL

1.43%

Total Return Swaps

1.00%

Asset-Backed Securities


Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.38%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.23%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.89%

Preferred Stocks


Industrial

0.29%

Financial Institutions

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

0.44%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.33%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.24%

Warrants

0.07%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.17%

Net Cash Equivalents


Cash

1.25%

Investment Companies

1.21%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.44%

Derivative Offsets


Futures Offsets

-4.27%

Swaps Offsets

-28.66%

SUBTOTAL

-32.93%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

70.45%

United Kingdom

2.51%

Canada

2.13%

Mexico

1.84%

France

1.43%

Brazil

1.34%

Luxembourg

1.29%

Cayman Islands

1.00%

Egypt

0.99%

Switzerland

0.86%

Nigeria

0.82%

Argentina

0.79%

Ukraine

0.76%

Italy

0.75%

Spain

0.69%

Bahrain

0.68%

Dominican Republic

0.68%

Russia

0.66%

Ivory Coast

0.58%

Oman

0.58%

Zambia

0.53%

Colombia

0.50%

Sweden

0.48%

Netherlands

0.47%

Finland

0.46%

Ghana

0.42%

Angola

0.40%

Macau

0.37%

Senegal

0.36%

Kenya

0.35%

Germany

0.34%

Gabon

0.34%

El Salvador

0.31%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.30%

Australia

0.29%

Denmark

0.26%

Indonesia

0.25%

Peru

0.25%

Hong Kong

0.25%

Jamaica

0.25%

Israel

0.22%

India

0.21%

Bermuda

0.21%

Turkey

0.18%

Ecuador

0.18%

China

0.17%

South Africa

0.16%

Chile

0.14%

Japan

0.11%

Ireland

0.10%

Venezuela

0.07%

Panama

0.06%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

Sri Lanka

0.03%

Honduras

0.03%

Belgium

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.00%

Russian Rubles

0.48%

Canadian Dollar

0.06%

Great British Pound

0.06%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Polish Zloty

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Japanese Yen

-0.01%

Mexican Peso

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.12%

Euro

-0.49%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.60%

AA

0.68%

A

0.81%

BBB

15.61%

BB

32.92%

B

26.09%

CCC

9.55%

CC

0.21%

C

0.10%

D

0.21%

Not Rated

4.99%

Short Term Investments

1.21%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.17%

N/A

4.19%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

8.78%

1 to 5 years

54.87%

5 to 10 years

24.15%

10 to 20 years

6.48%

20 to 30 years

3.42%

More Than 30 years

0.57%

Other

1.73%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:


Average Coupon:

7.18%

Average Bond Price:

103.82

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

29.02%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

29.02%

Average Maturity:

5.74 Years

Effective Duration:

4.32 Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,117.94 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.96

Number of Holdings:

1672

Portfolio Turnover:

51%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

favicon.png?sn=NY17966&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301316580.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17966&Transmission_Id=202106211606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17966&DateId=20210621

