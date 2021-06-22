Redbox Entertainment Acquires 'THE LAST SON' Starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane And Heather Graham

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Redbox Entertainment Acquires 'THE LAST SON' Starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane And Heather Graham

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbox Entertainment, America's destination for new-release movies, has acquired the North American distribution rights to THE LAST SON, starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane, and Heather Graham, with Tim Sutton (DONNYBROOK) directing from a Black List script by Greg Johnson.

Redbox_THE_LAST_SON.jpg

Redbox Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights to THE LAST SON starring Sam Worthington

Set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century, THE LAST SON centers on Isaac LeMay (Worthington), a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder before targeting his son Cal (Baker). With bounty hunters and the enigmatic US Officer Solomon (Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course toward a brutal game of cat-and-mouse. THE LAST SON was filmed in Montana late last year and is currently in post-production.

"With an outstanding ensemble cast, talented director, and an incredible story, we're excited to be a part of this stellar production," said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox.

THE LAST SON will be released simultaneously in theaters and widely available On Demand later this year. THE LAST SON is part of the Redbox Entertainment slate of original content aimed at audiences nationwide, including Redbox's 40 million customers.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Redbox on the release of the picture; they have been a part of The Last Son team since the beginning," added Andre Relis, CEO of VMI Worldwide.

THE LAST SON is the latest in a string of acquisitions from Redbox that includes CAPONE (Tom Hardy), SHADOW IN THE CLOUD (Chloë Grace Moretz and Nick Robinson), SAS: RED NOTICE (Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose), and AMERICAN TRAITOR: THE TRUE STORY OF AXIS SALLY (Al Pacino and Meadow Williams). It also comes on the heels of Redbox's venture with John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk, to form Asbury Park Pictures, which is programming a slate of high-concept action and thriller films over the next few years.

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon, Head of Original Content for Redbox Entertainment, and JD Beaufils and Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide.

About Redbox
Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop.  Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider.  For more information, visit redbox.com.  

About VMI Worldwide:
VMI Worldwide is one of the leading, independent film sales, distribution and production companies based in Hollywood, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, VMI has an impeccable reputation in the industry by building a strong collaborative and transparent relationship with filmmakers, financiers, and distributors. VMI's mandate is to support high quality independent filmmaking by bringing together visionary talented filmmakers and collaborating with financiers and distributors.

VMI's recent titles include: THE LAST SON starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane and Heather Graham, PUPS ALONE starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rob Schneider and Dolph Lundgren, WANDER starring Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones, DEATH IN TEXAS starring Bruce Dern, Stephen Lang and Laura Flynn Boyle, ARKANSAS starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich, Sound of Violence (a 2021 SXSW Official Selection), Lennox: The Untold Story (a 2020 Tribeca Official Selection).

Redbox_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Redbox

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG17777&Transmission_Id=202106211330PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG17777&DateId=20210622
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment