Ryder Recognized for Sustainable Supply Chain Management by Food Logistics Magazine

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers. The honor recognizes third party logistics (3PL) companies with products, services, or exemplary leadership that enhance sustainability within the cold+food+and+beverage+industry. From expertise in advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels to greenhouse gas emissions reporting and green supply chain engineering programs, Ryder is uniquely positioned to reduce the environmental impacts of its operations as well as those of its customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005038/en/

From green supply chain engineering programs, to expertise in advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels, to greenhouse gas emissions reporting, Ryder is uniquely positioned to reduce the environmental impacts of its operations as well as those of its customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For nearly 90 years, Ryder has made it our mission to make all aspects of our customers’ supply chains and transportation networks more efficient. As a result, we reduce costs for our customers while helping them meet their sustainability+goals,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain and dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder. “It starts in the warehouses we manage, where we apply sustainable design principles from route engineering to optimize travel in and around facilities, to procuring environmentally friendly material handling equipment, to installing LED motion-detection lighting and off-peak cycle cooling. Then, we implement LEAN+methodologies to continually improve operating processes and maximize efficiencies for our customers.”

Ryder also actively measures and manages progress toward its own resource conservation, waste management, and emission+reduction+goals. According to the company’s 2019%2F2020+Corporate+Responsibility+report, Ryder’s emission reduction projects avoided more than 470,000 GJ of energy, equivalent to nearly 40,000 MT of CO 2 e or CO2 emissions from nearly 8,700 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Additionally, Ryder has a robust automotive waste recycling program that diverts the majority of waste products from landfills. On average Ryder annually recycles:

2.9 million gallons of used oil

917,269 gallons of oily water

13,495 drums of used oil filters

48,484 gallons of hazardous solvent

2.4 million oil filters

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue do great things and make a difference in the industry.”

To view the full list of all 2021 Top Green Providers, go to www.FoodLogistics.com. For more on Ryder’s sustainability strategy, goals, and significant accomplishments, go to rydercsr.com.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect current expectations of future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company goals are aspirational and not guarantees or promises. Many risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information and data relating to environmental, social or governance matters may be based on assumptions or developing standards and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. It is not possible for management to predict all risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or otherwise.

ryder-ar

ryder-green

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005038/en/