Brookfield Renewable Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX, : BEPC) today announced that all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2021 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 516,630,939 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the nine directors:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Jeffrey Blidner615,380,13895.76%27,260,8264.24%
Scott Cutler642,189,37499.93%451,5900.07%
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho633,053,52498.51%9,587,4401.49%
Nancy Dorn641,638,56599.84%1,002,3990.16%
David Mann641,193,76999.77%1,447,1950.23%
Lou Maroun633,609,76398.59%9,031,2011.41%
Sachin Shah641,343,81999.80%1,297,1450.20%
Stephen Westwell642,190,66799.93%450,2960.07%
Patricia Zuccotti642,504,24499.98%136,7200.02%

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., together Brookfield Renewable, operate one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 27,000 megawatts development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:
Media:Investors:
Claire HollandRobin Kooyman
Senior Vice President - CommunicationsSenior Vice President – Investor Relations
(416) 369-8236(416) 369-2616
[email protected]

[email protected]


ti?nf=ODI1ODcyNiM0MjU0NjQ2IzIyMDE3NjQ=
4940bd68-c06f-41d2-870d-204845e1ad8a
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment