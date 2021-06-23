Unibet primary sponsor to NASCAR-team Stewart-Haas Racing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Unibet primary sponsor to NASCAR-team Stewart-Haas Racing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 23, 2021

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet, a part of Kindred Group, collaborates with championship-winning NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick to further grow its presence in the United States, specifically in motorsports. This is Unibet's first US partnership in motorsports and within NASCAR.

For the first time in the US, Kindred Group, through its brand Unibet, will serve as a primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at Martinsville Speedway (VA). Unibet will also serve as the primary sponsor during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Indianapolis, with Kevin Harvick as the driver. Unibet will 14th of August make their debut as NASCAR-sponsors at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, with Harvick and the No. 4. team

This is Unibet's first US partnership in motorsports and within NASCAR. As the Official Sportsbook, the exclusive partnership will connect Stewart-Haas Racing's fan base with Unibet in various meaningful activations throughout the season.

"Sponsorship is an important part of our marketing initiatives in the states, where sports betting is legal. Racing fans are extremely passionate about their sport and their driver in particular. Unibet exists for this reason, to enhance fans' passion for their sport. Our platform is straightforward, easy to understand and filled with insights that allow our players to make informed bets. Integrating Unibet into the sport that fans watch and cheer for, is the best way to tell our story. We are By Players, For Players", says Manuel Stan, Senior Vice President USA, Kindred.

"We're proud to represent and work with Unibet, now and in the future. Fans are the lifeblood of our sport and Unibet offers a new and insightful way for fans to engage with our sport in a meaningful way. We're looking forward to kicking off our partnership with Unibet this weekend at Pocono, where Pennsylvania residents can experience Unibet's offerings firsthand," concludes Brett Frood, President, Stewart-Haas Racing.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

+46 72 165 15 17

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/unibet-primary-sponsor-to-nascar-team-stewart-haas-racing,c3372927

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO21712&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unibet-primary-sponsor-to-nascar-team-stewart-haas-racing-301318393.html

SOURCE Kindred Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO21712&Transmission_Id=202106230849PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO21712&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment