AIkido Pharma Files Patent Application for the Use of Ketamine to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has filed a provisional patent application for the use of ketamine and peptides to treat Alzheimer's disease. The Company previously secured and announced the acquisition of patent rights for use of peptides as a drug delivery system. This patent application seeks patent protection for the use of ketamine and these peptides to treat Alzheimer's disease.

We believe that one of the biggest breakthroughs in the study of depression has been the observation that ketamine can reverse symptoms of depression within hours to days when given by intravenous infusion. Additionally, the study of this psychedelic in other fields of use is growing in popularity.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is associated with the destruction of higher brain structures, such as those involved in memory and cognition. The disease leads to deficits in cognitive function and declines in memory, learning, language, and in the ability to perform intentional and purposeful movements. Alzheimer's disease is also accompanied by concomitant behavioral, emotional, interpersonal, and social deterioration. Clinical management and treatment of Alzheimer's remains largely inadequate. There is still an unmet need for effective methods to prevent and treat the disease. Targeted delivery of a drug, prodrug, or therapeutic agent to cells that cause a disease or are affected by a disease can improve treatment of the disease. There is a need for targeted delivery of drugs, prodrugs, or other therapeutic agents effective in treating Alzheimer's. This patent application is the next step in combining homing peptides with a well-known psychedelic drug to treat this disease.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: [email protected]

www.haydenir.com

AIkido Pharma Inc.:

Phone: 212-745-1373

Email: [email protected]

www.aikidopharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-files-patent-application-for-the-use-of-ketamine-to-treat-alzheimers-disease-301318422.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.