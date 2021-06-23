Lancaster Investment Management LLP Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Autoliv Inc

For the details of Lancaster Investment Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lancaster+investment+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lancaster Investment Management LLP
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,376 shares, 57.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Aon PLC (AON) - 2,911 shares, 42.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Autoliv Inc (ALV) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Lancaster Investment Management LLP initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $126.12. The stock is now traded at around $144.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 57.97%. The holding were 7,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Lancaster Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $219.92. The stock is now traded at around $234.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.03%. The holding were 2,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
Lancaster Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.94 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $92.39.
