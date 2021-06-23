AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Main Subsidiaries

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Main Subsidiaries

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. (RenaissanceRe), Renaissance Reinsurance U.S. Inc. (Maryland), RenaissanceRe Specialty U.S. Ltd., Renaissance Reinsurance of Europe Unlimited Company (Dublin, Ireland) and RenaissanceRe Europe AG (Zurich, Switzerland) (formally named Tokio Millennium Re AG). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: RNR]. AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of DaVinci Reinsurance Ltd. (DaVinci) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of Vermeer Reinsurance Ltd. (Vermeer). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All aforementioned companies are domiciled in Bermuda unless otherwise specified. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.)

The ratings of RenaissanceRe reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings of DaVinci reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and very strong ERM. The ratings also recognize DaVinci’s solid operating performance over the past several years and the company’s ability to maintain risk-adjusted capitalization supportive of the very strong overall balance sheet strength assessment when that capitalization is stress tested for catastrophe exposure. DaVinci’s profile is enhanced due to its affiliation to RenaissanceRe.

The ratings of Vermeer reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and very strong ERM.

The ratings of RenaissanceRe also reflect its superior level of risk-adjusted capitalization, the strength and depth of its management team and the ability of the company to deliver strong, long-term profitability over the course of the market cycle. RenaissanceRe is widely recognized for its leadership in ERM, modeling capabilities and as a pioneer in third-party capital management. RenaissanceRe remains a leader in the property catastrophe reinsurance segment and maintains a strong reputation in evaluating risk and effectively deploying capital, and as a result, has attracted capital from outside investors to form several successful joint ventures, including DaVinci, Top Layer Reinsurance Ltd. and Vermeer.

Partially offsetting these strengths is RenaissanceRe’s exposure to high severity losses associated with global catastrophe events, which have pressured results in recent years. RenaissanceRe’s underwriting results and overall operating performance have, nevertheless, continued to outpace its peers in most periods. AM Best attributes this to the company’s superior risk selection and industry-leading risk management capabilities, as well as to its significant and growing proportion of casualty, specialty, and non-catastrophe exposed property business, which now comprises the majority of its underwriting portfolio. Looking forward, RenaissanceRe appears well-positioned to benefit from ongoing broad-based pricing improvement in most of its key product lines.

The following Long-Term IRs have affirmed with stable outlooks:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
-- “bbb” (Good) on $275 million 5.375% non-cumulative Series E perpetual preferred stock
-- “bbb” (Good) on $250 million 5.75% non-cumulative fixed rate Series F perpetual preferred stock

RenaissanceRe Finance Inc. (guaranteed by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.)
-- “a-” (Excellent) on $300 million 3.7% senior unsecured notes, due 2025
-- “a-” (Excellent) on $300 million 3.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
-- “a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured
-- “bbb+” (Good) on subordinated
-- “bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

RenaissanceRe Capital Trust II
-- “bbb” (Good) on trust preferred securities

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent+Rating+Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide+to+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide+for+Media+-+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings+and+AM+Best+Rating+Action+Press+Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005788r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005788/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment