Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point Capital” or the “Company”) ( HMPT, Financial) common stock in connection with the Company’s January 29, 2021, initial public offering (“IPO”) of 7,250,000 shares of Home Point Capital’s common stock for $13.00 per share or total proceeds of $88,123,750 received by the selling stockholders.



The complaint alleges that Home Point Capital’s offering documents violated the Securities Act of 1933 by failing to disclose that the Company’s aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase Home Point Capital’s expenses; at the same time that the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021. On May 6, 2021, Home Point Capital reported revenue of $324.2 million for the fiscal quarter, missing consensus estimates by $41.72 million and causing Home Point Capital’s stock price to fall nearly 18%.

